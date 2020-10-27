New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) Announces 'Unsung Heroes' Song Release on Live Stream

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) has announced that the 'Unsung Heroes' song is now available on streaming platforms.

'Unsung Heroes' is the song commissioned by NJMEP to honor essential manufacturing employees that never stopped showing up for work when the country shut down. The full-length song was debuted at NJMEP's Virtual Manufacturing Day on October 2nd.

Manufacturing is essential. This fact was highlighted at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. NJMEP worked closely with the State to ensure manufacturing would not be shut down and that the supply chain needed to continue to move forward.

"COVID-19 is a tragedy in more ways than one. A silver lining of this pandemic was that the Unsung Heroes, New Jersey manufacturers, stood up and fought back," said Sally White, Senior Director of Business Development, NJMEP. Working with Andy White and Andre Saint, NJMEP created a song and video to honor these Unsung Heroes. The song expresses the public's gratitude that New Jersey manufacturers were able to remain agile, retool, and lessen the impact the pandemic had on the State as well as the entire nation. Sally White reached out to her brother, Andy White to commission a New Jersey manufacturing song. From that conversation, 'Unsung Heroes' was born.

Andy White currently releases music under the name "White Noice Scientists" available on YouTube and Spotify. Read more about Andy White and Andre Saint in the latest edition of NJMEP's Manufacturing Matters magazine on NJMEP.org.

