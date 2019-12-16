New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) Employees and Board Members Recognized in NJBIZ Power 50 in Manufacturing

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) employees and several Board members are recognized in NJBIZ Power 50 in Manufacturing. Amongst the 50 honorees are, John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO, NJMEP; Patricia Moran, Ph.D., Director of Apprenticeships, NJMEP; Peter C. Connolly, President, ShockTech Inc., and Chairman of the NJMEP Board; Mitch Cahn, CEO, Unionwear and NJMEP Board Member; Kevin Lyons, Associate Professor, Rutgers Business School and NJMEP Board Member; and Don Sebastian, CEO, New Jersey Innovation Institute and NJMEP Board Member.

In this special NJBIZ Power 50 in Manufacturing issue, the editors of NJBIZ ranked New Jersey's 50 most powerful people in Manufacturing in New Jersey. With an aim to "identify the people impacting business in New Jersey in a positive way," NJBIZ editors looked at heads of companies and organizations, legislators, educators and other leaders around the state to find those with "impressive track records of affecting change" and who are fostering growth in the manufacturing sector. John W. Kennedy is ranked as Number 1 on the NJBIZ Power 50 in Manufacturing.

"We are truly honored to earn this recognition," John W. Kennedy said. "NJMEP's inclusion in NJBIZ Power 50 in Manufacturing signifies the crucial role we play in supporting manufacturers and those involved in the supply chain with apprenticeships through the Pro-Action Education Network™, cybersecurity preparedness, food safety and compliance, and the importance of the work we are doing with the Bi-Partisan Legislative Manufacturing Caucus." "I would like to congratulate all the honorees that are helping the industry take impressive strides forward each day," continues Kennedy.

The Pro-Action Education Network™ includes US-DOL approved apprenticeship programs (Technical Sales, Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician, Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician – Food, and Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician - CNC), Train-the-Mentor, on the job training, and career advancement training; as well as the Food Training programs that have received national support from National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST-MEP). The National NIST-MEP Network alone provides a 14.4:1 Return on Investment nationally and 15.3:1 in New Jersey.

The complete list of all the honorees of the NJBIZ Power 50 in Manufacturing can be found on NJBIZ's website.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $4.16 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

