New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) Now Offers College Credits for the Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician Apprenticeship Program

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP), in conjunction with Essex County College announced today that eight (8) college credits will be offered to all apprentices who successfully complete the Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician Apprenticeship program offered through the NJMEP Pro-Action Education™ Network.

The credits are applied towards the Associate of Applied Science in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering Technology. This is part of a 2 Plus 2 program (two years at Essex County College and 2 years at NJIT). The credits awarded cover Fundamentals of Engineering Design (2 credits), as well as credit for two approved technical electives (3 credits each). Students can also earn an additional four credits in engineering graphics and computer aided design depending on their portfolio and CAD certifications.

Qualified students will be considered for the community college opportunity grant (CCOG), which provides them a free community college education. The college credits offered by NJMEP can be used at all 18 community colleges throughout New Jersey.

"This linkage to college credit strengthens the career pathway opportunities for all students who have chosen to take the route of apprenticeships," said Patricia Moran, Ph.D., Director of Apprenticeships, NJMEP. "Granting college credit for on the job training and related technical instruction recognizes the learning that is often done while employed and also supports the employer's goal of upskilling their workforce and mitigating their skills gap," adds Moran.

The granting of college credits supports Essex County College's mission to provide meaningful, career related instruction coupled with input from local employers. "The apprenticeship model encourages lifelong learning, continuous growth and improving the economic growth in the State by bringing more skilled individuals into the workforce," said Torsten Schimanski, Senior Consultant - Apprenticeship & Training, NJMEP.

"NJMEP is very proud of our partnership with Essex County College. The students in the Apprenticeship program combine real time work experience with college classes to earn an Associate's degree," said John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO, NJMEP. "Our collaboration with the community colleges and CTE schools is a crucial part of addressing the skills gap and is an important part of creating career pathways through the state-wide Pro-Action Education Network™," continued Kennedy.

The Pro-Action Education Network™ focuses on all aspects of the manufacturing workforce and connects manufacturers with community partners, CTE/Vocational Schools, Career Centers, etc. The program includes candidates with varying experience levels and can begin at the pre-apprenticeship level along with providing training for senior level manufacturers to refresh their skills. There are currently 24 apprentices from varying manufacturers throughout the State already enrolled in NJMEP's apprenticeship program. There will be additional apprentices starting later this year.

Pro-Action Education Network™ includes US-DOL approved apprenticeship programs (Technical Sales, Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician, Food Production Technician and Cybersecurity), Train-the-Mentor, on the job training, and career advancement training; as well as the Food Training programs that have received national support from National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST-MEP). The National NIST-MEP Network alone provides a 14.4:1 Return on Investment nationally and 15.3:1 in New Jersey.

As part of the Essex County College's commitment to the industry, they have become a 'Made in New Jersey' Honor Roll recipient. In 2016, NJMEP created the 'Made in New Jersey' Honor Roll to acknowledge those who are not manufacturers that have contributed to the manufacturing community. The Honor Roll is made up of State and Federal Government Representatives, Educators, Administrators and Agencies that have supported the State's manufacturers in various ways.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $4.16 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

