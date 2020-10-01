New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) Receives $1.5 Million in State Funding

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) has been awarded $1.5 million in state funding to expand its services, beginning in 2021.

The state budget signed by Governor Murphy on Tuesday, calls for $1.5 million to be invested in NJMEP to help stimulate job growth – especially in underserved communities, including to industries re-engineering to make PPEs and to help domesticate the New Jersey supply chain in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic activities. The program led by NJMEP, which plans to also use these funds to open a southern New Jersey operation to make sure this training and jobs program is equally effective throughout the state.

The center's extensive engagement with the state's manufacturers and the resulting economic impacts and Return on Investment were key in obtaining the state funding. NJMEP has a history of high marks within the national program's performance metrics, and in the first six months of 2020, the organization ranked as the number one MEP center in the country. More significantly, the center has helped its clients collectively achieve more than $4.31 billion in economic impact in New Jersey.

"NJMEP assisted over 3,700 New Jersey manufacturing, STEM, and supply chain firms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through collaboration and constant support from the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, we saw an astonishing 30:1 Return on Investment over the past 6 months," said John W. Kennedy, Ph.D, CEO, NJMEP.

"We are very thankful to the New Jersey Legislators, including those on the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, the Labor and Budget Committees and to Governor Murphy. "The tireless efforts of the NJMEP Board and staff and their commitment to strengthening New Jersey manufacturing puts the state and economy in a position to grow and prosper in 2021 and beyond. This State support will allow NJMEP to continue increasing the competitiveness of our state's manufacturers as well as providing professional development programs to New Jersey residents, especially those in underserved communities," continues John W. Kennedy.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $4.31 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

