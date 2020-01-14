New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) Receives U.S. Department of Labor Approval to Offer the Registered Logistics Technician Apprenticeship Program

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Labor to offer the Registered Logistics Technician Apprenticeship through the NJMEP Pro-Action Education Network™.

"The new Registered Apprenticeship Program complements our existing suite of apprenticeships in Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician (IMPT), Technical Sales Representative, IMPT Food, and IMPT CNC," said Patricia Moran, Director of Apprenticeships, NJMEP. "Throughout industry, there is a shortage of apprentices and so we are continuing to make significant investment in growing skilled technicians who can be the future of our businesses."

"The Logistics Technician Apprenticeship Program addresses the core technical competencies of higher skilled, front line material handling and distribution workers in all supply chain facilities," said John W. Kennedy, Ph.D, CEO, NJMEP. "As the skills gap in New Jersey widens, NJMEP recognizes the important role of apprenticeships, which offer on-the-job training with classroom and online instruction, play in building a pipeline of future skilled talent," continues Kennedy. "Our new registered apprenticeship program is designed to develop not only the skills they need to perform as technicians, but support in learning life and business skills to enable them to progress their careers."

For those apprentices in the Logistics Technician Apprenticeship Program, they will earn while learning.

The breakdown of the 1-year program for the participants:

2,000 hours of paid, on-the-job training and classroom training hours

Based on the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) Logistics Technician Certification

Focuses on the foundational supply chain education with emphasis on Lean Standards and Six Sigma (Green Belt)

Program content consist of: Supply Chain Logistics, Material Handling, Equipment Operations, Quality Control, Order Processing, Inventory Control, Safety Measurement and more

No educational costs for the student

"NJMEP apprenticeship programs are comprehensive and combine skills-based training with the academic knowledge to back it up" said Torsten Schimanski, Learning & Development expert for NJMEP. "The program follows the proven German Dual-Education apprenticeship path with the necessary adaptation to employers and employees in the United States."

NJMEP offers apprenticeship programs to all manufacturing and logistics companies in New Jersey in form of consortium classes. Every employer can participate despite company size and location, NJMEP offers a solution. "We also encourage people interested in becoming an apprentice to contact us" adds Schimanski. NJMEP is a core hub for employers in the manufacturing industry.

The NJMEP Registered Apprenticeship program provides employees with a comprehensive overview and introduction to Logistics and the necessary skills required to contribute more to their employers.

Certified Logistics Technician certificates are accredited under ANSIISO 17024 making it the only national certification body globally with this designation for logistics.

The Pro-Action Education Network™ includes US-DOL approved apprenticeship programs (Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician (IMPT), Technical Sales Representative, IMPT Food, IMPT CNC, and Logistics Technician), Train-the-Mentor, on the job training, and career advancement training; as well as the Food Training programs that have received national support from National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST-MEP). The National NIST-MEP Network alone provides a 14.4:1 Return on Investment nationally and 15.3:1 in New Jersey.

NJMEP's apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs approved by the U.S DOL provide employer-driven training to create a more productive, highly skilled workforce for employers and help reduce employee turnover. The programs provide job seekers with increased skills, and a nationally recognized credential to support future career advancement and increased wages.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $4.16 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.



