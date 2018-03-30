New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program Welcomes New Employees

Constantina Meis joins NJMEP as the Transportation, Logistics, and Distribution Talent Network Program Manager. She came from the legislative office of NJ State Senator Bob Gordon, bringing a decade of local, state, and national political & community organizing; and field management experience. During her tenure, Constantina pursued several leadership initiatives and training programs, like the "Rising Stars"; giving women and/or people impacted by social, racial or economic disparities and people with disabilities the tools to become more engaged in community organizing and politics.

Mark Buonauro joins NJMEP as the Transportation, Logistics and Distribution Subject Matter and Sales Specialist. Mark came from Mesca Freight Services, where he was the National Sales Account Manager. During his career, Mark has focused on domestic and international supply chain sales.

Kate Malvetti joins NJMEP as the Food Program Subject Matter Expert. Kate previously was at Refresco, formerly known as Whitlock Packaging Corporation. Her experience in auditing, training, and program development and implementation will be beneficial for NJMEP in our mission to assist food manufacturers in a variety of topics.

Michael Marchetti joins NJMEP as the Advanced Manufacturing Talent Network Program Manager. Michael was previously with NJIT as Advanced Manufacturing Talent Network Manager, where he was also the Manager of New Jersey's Dream It. Do it. Program, which was designed to change the perception of the manufacturing industry and to inspire the next generation of workers to pursue manufacturing careers. Prior experience also included supporting the manufacturing components used in the Defense industry.

Frank Preta joins NJMEP as the Advanced Manufacturing Talent Network Assistant Program Manager. Frank previously was with BASF Chemical as Marketing and Intelligence Manager. He was responsible for competitive and customer intelligence reporting for the Human Nutrition, Food Safety, Personal/Home Care and Clean Energy Industry Business Units.

Bradley Jones joins NJMEP as Internal Support for the Open Enrollment programs, which focuses on small manufacturing companies offering affordable and quality continuing education for the adult workforce. NJMEP offers training in the fields of technology, personal development and business improvement. Bradley previously was with PSEG working in HR Recruiting, as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation responsible for Labor Compliance.

Raymond Martinelli joins NJMEP as the Transportation, Logistics and Distribution Talent Network Program Manager. Raymond previously was with a third party logistics company where he was the Senior Project Manager responsible for handling all logistics and supply chain functions for a medical device company.

Joseph Babajko joins NJMEP as an Account Manager. Joseph previously was the Owner of a consulting business specializing in business management, working with companies in various industries. He has turned his sales and management experience into a tool for the benefit of New Jersey's manufacturers.

"At NJMEP, we strive to hire the most passionate and well-equipped talent within the industry to ensure they bring positive change to our organization and can help us better tend to the needs of the manufacturing industry and our valued clients," said Robert Stramara, Chief Operation Officer of NJMEP. "NJMEP continues to focus on helping strengthen manufacturer's competitiveness by enhancing productivity, performance and profitability. The addition of new talent within our organization will help us expand our product lines, service our clients, and continue to be a leader and advocate in the industry," continues Stramara.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $3.7 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

