New Jersey Market Expands with Third Rally House Storefront

DEPTFORD, N.J., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The east coast is home to the newest Rally House store - Rally House Deptford - marking the third store in New Jersey for this national sports and merchandise retailer. This new location is 20 minutes south of Philadelphia in Deptford, New Jersey, ensuring fans in this portion of the metro have a dependable source of authentic sports apparel and stunning localized merchandise.

Rally House takes great pride in being a trusted retailer for fans and locals on the New Jersey side of the Philadelphia metro. "Customers will always look forward to shopping at Rally House Deptford," describes District Manager Ashley Beard. "That's because we have an awesome staff that's ready to show off our enormous selection of Philly-inspired team gear and hometown merchandise!"

Rally House Deptford will quickly become a popular destination for shoppers in the area, thanks to the store's vast selection of renowned brand names like Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, '47, and various others. Along with many well-known vendors, this new Rally House store also provides fans with a large assortment of surrounding professional and collegiate teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, Penn State Nittany Lions, Villanova Wildcats, plus many more.

Residents and area visitors will appreciate the impressive inventory of local apparel and gifts available at Rally House Deptford. These localized products draw inspiration from the many landmarks, businesses, and themes of the Philadelphia area. Patrons can shop local Philadelphia gear for big names like Philly Pretzel Factory, Rocky Balboa, and more.

Customers can rely on Rally House Deptford for an extensive inventory of products, a fun shopping environment, and superb customer service from our friendly staff. There's also a comprehensive selection of items that can ship to any state available online at www.rallyhouse.com.

The company recommends that patrons visit the Rally House Deptford store page and follow along on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the latest updates on this location and other pertinent information from Rally House.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 180+ locations across 18 states.

