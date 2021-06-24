New Jersey Medical Center Becomes the First Healthcare Provider in the United States to Offer Secure, Forgery-Proof Vaccination Records

TEANECK, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Name Medical Center, based in Northern New Jersey, announced today its partnership with global security firm SICPA, with U.S. headquarters in Springfield, Virginia, to provide the CERTUS® myHealth Pass digital solution to its patients, including those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at its Teaneck and West New York Vaccination Centers. Holy Name is the first healthcare center in the United States to offer this secure digital platform to its patients, specifically designed to provide forgery-proof medical records that meet the highest levels of data security and personal privacy protection.

"As one of the only medical systems in the country actively developing our own healthcare software and innovations, we are thrilled to announce this new secure digital platform for our patients. CERTUS® myHealth Pass provides individuals with the convenience of having their medical information, such as vaccine cards or prescriptions, easily accessible in a secure digital or paper format that cannot be tampered with, duplicated, lost, damaged, or destroyed," said Michael Maron, President and CEO of Holy Name Medical Center. "Holy Name is in a perpetual search for innovative allies like SICPA and we are proud to have created this, first-of-its-kind partnership with them."

CERTUS® myHealth Pass enables issuers of COVID-19 vaccinations and tests, such as hospitals, medical centers and laboratories, to create individually secure health certificates specific to the holder. By providing a digital stamp in the form of a special QR code, CERTUS® myHealth Pass enables public entities such as border agencies, stadiums and theatres to easily verify and authenticate health certificates anywhere in the world. This technology can be used to secure other documents such as patient referrals, diagnostics testing, and prescriptions.

"Holy Name Medical Center was on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. From the earliest days of the pandemic, Mike and his world-class team of doctors and nurses demonstrated a unique ability to develop innovative solutions to help patients," said Richard Budel, Chief Commercial Officer for Digital at SICPA. "We are pleased to partner with Holy Name Medical Center to help further its efforts in tackling public health issues and providing the highest quality of healthcare to residents in North America."

Maron added that Holy Name was one of the first healthcare facilities in the region to send out digital vaccine cards via Apple wallet and pdf format. The Partnership with SICPA adds a greater level of security to that information stored on an individual's mobile phone.

ABOUT HOLY NAME MEDICAL CENTER

Holy Name Medical Center is a comprehensive 361-bed acute care facility, which provides technologically advanced, compassionate and personalized care across a continuum that encompasses education, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and wellness maintenance. The Medical Center has a national reputation for providing culturally sensitive care to a diverse population, drawing patients from across the New York City region to its specialty centers and renowned doctors. The hospital is known as a high quality, low-cost provider of extraordinary clinical care given by compassionate, highly-trained physicians and staff. https://www.holyname.org

ABOUT CERTUS® myHealth Pass

CERTUS® myHealth Pass is an internationally applicable digital and physical solution to enable the safe movement of people and the reopening of economies. Created by SICPA, the trusted global provider of identification, traceability and authentication services, CERTUS® myHealth Pass helps governments, local authorities, and businesses securely contain the spread of COVID-19 and return to normal life. https://www.myhealth-pass.com

ABOUT SICPA

SICPA is a trusted global provider of authentication, traceability, and verification solutions, protecting the majority of the world's banknotes and identity credentials and billions of regulated products from counterfeiting and fraud. CERTUS®, SICPA's innovative document security solution digitally issues and secures credentials for universal verification and remote management. Founded in 1927, SICPA operates worldwide with its global headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and U.S. headquarters in Springfield, VA. https://www.sicpa.com

