New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Begins Issuance of a High Security Driver's License

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping IDentities Safe congratulates Chief Administrator Sue Fulton and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) for introducing a new high security driver's license manufactured at a secure central issuance facility. Using a central facility assists the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to comply with federal REAL ID standards. The upgraded driver's license incorporates new security features using high tech card printers that improve counterfeit resistance, and is an industry best practice employed by 27 other states.

Beginning November 24, 2020, the new card will be mailed to the applicants' home addresses as recorded on their applications. This process will confirm that the address provided is a valid residential address with the state, as well allowing the MVC to incorporate more counterfeit resistance into the driver's license card. It also allows an overdue retirement of the card printers at local offices, and reduces the risk of card stock inventory being stolen or lost at local offices. REAL ID applicants and others will receive interim licenses printed on security paper. The new process also helps with social distancing because applicants won't have to wait in offices for driver's licenses to be printed.

Brian Zimmer, President of Keeping IDentities Safe stated, "It's gratifying that despite pandemic shut downs for many state offices, New Jersey is able to offer appointments for REAL ID driver's licenses in twenty-three Licensing Centers state wide. The New Jersey MVC has undergone an impressive transformation over the past year alone, and our organization is happy to see another state accelerating its availability of REAL ID compliant driver's licenses and IDs. State residents will be wise to renew existing driver's licenses with REAL ID compliant ones prior to the October, 2021 TSA deadline."

New Jersey residents can select either a REAL ID compliant driver's license marked with a gold star in the upper right corner, or a non-compliant driver's license. After October 1, 2021, air passengers presenting non-compliant driver's licenses or state issued IDs with REAL ID issuance requirements will need to present alternative identification proofs, such as passports, passport cards or federal issued travel documents such as TSA-PRE or Global Entry cards.

After October 1, 2021 people presenting driver's licenses or state issued IDs marked as non-compliant with REAL ID issuance requirements will need to present alternative proofs of identity, such as passports or Enhanced Drivers' Licenses when boarding commercial airline flights, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that "the Federal Government set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses." The REAL ID act of 2005 directed the federal government to set security standards for driver's licenses and New Jersey was among the last states to become compliant.

Keeping IDentities Safe (KIDS), DBA Coalition for a Secure Driver's License (CSDL) is a 501 (c) (3) non-partisan, not for profit, crime prevention, educational charity, supported by donor contributions from across the United States. Our slogan, "Working to protect the identity of every American" embodies our commitment to higher standards for both government and private entities that issue identity credentials.

