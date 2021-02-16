New Jersey Native Jill Cohen Unlocks Online Cannabis Marketplace and Local Storefront

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With New Jersey choosing to legalize adult-use marijuana in the recent election, TheCannaBossLady becomes one of the first women-owned cannabis shops to open in the tri-state area. Offering a unique experience for online or in-person shoppers, TheCannaBossLady aims to be New Jersey's epicenter for women's beauty, health and wellness cannabis products.

TheCannaBossLady, founded by longtime industry professional Jill Cohen, is a platform built to help people make informed decisions about hemp and CBD products, while creating a community of empowered women in the cannabis space. Passionate about the future of women in the industry, Cohen hand-selects every product sold and produced through TheCannaBossLady from reputable, womxn-owned companies that have been in business for at least five years. To ensure quality, most products featured are organic and made using all-natural CO2 extraction methods.

"Many people are looking for healthier alternatives or natural solutions to de-stress, enhance sleep, replenish skin, support healthy sensuality, and help people live their best lives. We have tested, evaluated, and curated a collection of the best cannabis products so that our clients don't have to," says Jill Cohen, Founder of TheCannaBossLady. "Since we did extensive research and testing on each product we are able to confidently advise on best practices for dosage and consumption."

TheCannaBossLady gives women access to high quality brand choices for edibles, haircare, intimacy, spirituality, and wellness products. Brands featured include Tribe Beauty, Potency no710, Foria, and other prominent brands. Furthermore, canna-curious shoppers can learn from TheCannaBossLady's educational information, which includes topics about the endocannabinoid system and CBD levels.

Looking to make a deeper impact, TheCannaBossLady will donate a portion of all proceeds to two women-focused nonprofits. The first, Dressember, funds vital anti-trafficking work worldwide and the second, Supernova Woman, is a women of color led nonprofit organization with a mission to empower people of color to become self-sufficient shareholders in the cannabis industry.

To learn more about TheCannaBossLady, visit www.thecannabosslady.com or their storefront which opened February 12, 2021. Storefront address: 9 Highland Place Maplewood, New Jersey 07040.

About TheCannaBossLady:

TheCannaBossLady is an online marketplace with a wide range of products and educational resources. As a womxn-owned shop TheCannaBossLady offers a selection of premier hemp CBD, wellness, skin care, and beauty products to cultivate a modern cannabis lifestyle. TheCannaBossLady educates and empowers women to make knowledgeable choices when selecting cannabinoid products. Created by women for women. You are a CannaBossLady. Learn more here: https://www.thecannabosslady.com

Media Contact:

Christia Brockman

[email protected]

Related Images

thecannabosslady.jpeg

TheCannaBossLady

TheCannaBossLady

Related Links

TheCannaBossLady Website

SOURCE TheCannaBossLady