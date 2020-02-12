New Jersey Prosthodontist Honored by Professional Association

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Sallustio, DDS, was honored with the Private Practice Prosthodontist Award for the Northeast Region of the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), covering the eastern coast of the United States from Maine to New Jersey. This award recognizes extraordinary collegiality, outreach and community service, highlighting the role a prosthodontist plays in advancing the quality of life for patients. Dr. Sallustio received this award at the 49th Annual Session of the ACP in Miami, Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

"This is a proud moment for me to receive this recognition from my colleagues," said Dr. Sallustio. "One doesn't practice to receive an award like this and to be selected is truly rewarding."

Dr. Sallustio practices prosthodontics and maxillofacial prosthetics in Ocean Township, NJ. He devotes his professional time to private practice, dental education, and hospital-based dentistry.

"I believe a prosthodontic practice should serve its community. By that I mean to serve not only patients, but serving as a colleague, mentor, and friend to dentists. I hope to inspire those just starting out in practice to consider their start as an opportunity to focus on developing their practice philosophies that serve this purpose and to stay active in local ACP chapters, study clubs, and residency programs," said Dr. Sallustio.

After completing his biology degree at Seton Hall University, Dr. Sallustio attended the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine for his DDS and postgraduate training in prosthodontics. He completed a fellowship in maxillofacial prosthetics and dental oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

Evan Summers

media@prosthodontics.org

SOURCE American College of Prosthodontists

