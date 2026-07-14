New Jersey Riders Must Be Insured by July 19; Velosurance Launches Liability-Only E-Bike Coverage

New Jersey now requires most e-bikes to be insured and registered. Velosurance helps riders comply and get the ID card the NJMVC requires.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out for New Jersey's e-bike riders. Under a new state law, most e-bikes must carry liability insurance and be registered with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) by July 19, 2026, and the insurance requirement is already in effect. To help riders comply, Velosurance has launched a New Jersey liability-only coverage option.

Does the law apply to your e-bike?

If your e-bike has a throttle, or its motor assists you past 20 mph, New Jersey now classifies it as a "motorized bicycle" that must be insured and registered. Class 1 low-speed e-bikes (pedal assist only, no throttle, cutting off at 20 mph) and electric tricycles are exempt.

What the law requires

The law (P.L. 2025, c. 285) sets liability limits of at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $5,000 for property damage. Policies must also provide personal injury protection (PIP) for pedestrians. Standard homeowners and auto policies do not meet these minimums. After July 19, riding an uninsured, unregistered motorized e-bike is illegal and can bring fines and penalties.

How New Jersey riders can get compliant

Get a free quote at velosurance.com/usa/new-jersey. Select the liability-only option that meets the New Jersey minimums. Purchase the e-bike insurance policy. Download the insurance ID card from the client portal. Register the e-bike with the NJMVC.

Existing customers can add the required coverage to their current policy in the client portal.

Coverage beyond compliance

Beyond the minimums, Velosurance's liability coverage is available nationwide with limits up to $500,000, enough for most umbrella policies and the proof of insurance many buildings and co-ops now require to store or charge an e-bike. Riders can also protect the bike itself against theft, crash, and transit loss at full value.

About Velosurance

Velosurance is a national bicycle and e-bike insurance specialist that pioneered standalone specialty bicycle insurance in the United States. Its policies are underwritten by Markel American Insurance Company, an A.M. Best "A"-rated U.S. insurer, and are available in all 50 states and DC. Learn more at velosurance.com.

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SOURCE Velosurance