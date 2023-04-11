New Jersey Roofing Company Announces Exclusive Partnership with Window Depot USA

Property owners in the North Jersey region now have access to energy-saving triple-pane windows at prices previously "unheard of".

CARLSTADT, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Walters , President and Founder of 'New Jersey Roofing Company' , was recently awarded a license by Window Depot USA and will serve as the exclusive Window Depot USA supplier in Northern New Jersey.

While there are certainly many choices when considering a replacement window contractor, Window Depot USA of North Jersey can now deliver unmatched value when it comes to curb appeal, decorative options, energy efficiency and price.

As the exclusive Window Depot USA representative in northern NJ, New Jersey Roofing Company has joined a buying consortium that negotiates and passes on tremendous savings to homeowners nationwide.

"We feel proud to be the exclusive Window Depot representatives in New Jersey . We have always offered replacement windows and siding, but now that we are part of the Window Depot USA family, we can offer our clients the highest quality windows and siding at a price that is truly affordable for everyone," said Walters of the newly founded division.

Window Depot USA is a network of independently owned and operated remodeling contractors, who have banded together in order to leverage their buying and advertising power. For more information, please visit www.windowdepotusa.com .

