New Jersey Selects HHAeXchange as State Aggregator for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HHAeXchange, a leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, announced today that it has been selected by New Jersey as its State aggregator for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV).

As New Jersey's aggregator, HHAeXchange will provide comprehensive oversight and management of the State's EVV data in compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. Signed into law in 2016, the 21st Century Cures Act was designed to decrease fraud, waste, and abuse, and to help bring new innovations and medical advances faster to beneficiaries who need them. Under the Cures Act, all Medicaid personal care services and home health care services must be electronically verified.

HHAeXchange's Aggregator platform supports New Jersey's Open EVV Model by consolidating all visit data, regardless of the EVV system being used, and providing powerful data visualization and analytics dashboards to enable the State to manage provider compliance and ensure beneficiaries are receiving the right care at the right time.

The platform dynamically connects the New Jersey State Medicaid agency to managed care organizations (MCOs) and Fee-for-service (FFS) departments and their vast network of homecare providers, enabling improved communication, program integrity, Cures Act compliance, and overall operational efficiency.

"HHAeXchange is proud to have been chosen by the State of New Jersey to aggregate Medicaid beneficiary visit data on its behalf," said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange. "We're excited to offer New Jersey and its payers, providers, and caregivers a unique and truly innovative solution that will allow them to achieve full compliance with the federal mandate and ensure quality beneficiary care."

As an industry-leading provider of homecare management solutions, HHAeXchange has helped numerous states and MCOs manage billions of dollars in Medicaid claims while achieving a new level of oversight, transparency, and efficiency that hasn't previously existed in the marketplace. On an annual basis, HHAeXchange confirms nearly 215 million visits and bills over $13 billion in Medicaid claims for more than 4,300 homecare agencies.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange offers a comprehensive homecare management software solution for the Medicaid population. HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com.

