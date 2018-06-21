New Jersey Senate to honor Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Chair Elaine Pozycki

Elaine, co-chair of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, spearheaded the legislative efforts in New Jersey that resulted in the patient notification law, passed in February 2017, that now requires all New Jersey practitioners, prior to prescribing an opioid, to have a conversation with their patients on the addictive nature of the medications, as well possible non-opioid alternatives that are available.

The law also requires physicians, physician assistants, dentists and optometrists to complete one Continuing Medical Education credit on topics that include responsible prescribing practices, as well as risks and signs of opioid abuse, addiction and diversion.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition and especially want to thank Senator Vitale and all the members of the New Jersey Senate for their support in the passage of the patient notification legislation that is saving lives every day in our state and nation," Pozycki said.

Realizing the need for the law to be enacted throughout the United States, Elaine and her husband, Steven, launched a national campaign called Prevent Opioid Abuse.

Versions of this groundbreaking legislation have now been adopted in five additional states (Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland, Nevada and Michigan) and are being considered by dozens of other state legislatures for adoption.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $100 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception the Partnership has garnered 166 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

