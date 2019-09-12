New Jersey Sportsbooks Post 207% Year-Over-Year Growth and Again Look to Outpace Nevada, According to PlayNJ.com

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey's online and retail sportsbooks posted dramatic year-over-year gains in August and the state's total handle is once again poised to surpass Nevada. In all, New Jersey's combined handle has more than tripled from August 2018, the month online sports betting launched and has the Garden State establishing itself as the country's largest legal sports betting jurisdiction, according to PlayNJ.com analysts.

"New Jersey has successfully managed to shrug off competition and continue to grow, and at a faster rate than initially expected," said Dustin Gouker, lead sports betting analyst for PlayNJ.com . "With new operators launching in September and the NFL season in full swing, New Jersey's upward trajectory should continue, even as neighboring Pennsylvania expands online sports betting."

In August, New Jersey's sportsbooks accepted $293.6 million in bets, according to Thursday's official reporting . That is up 17% from $251.3 million in July 2019. The handle, which was up 207% from $95.6 million in August 2018, will likely surpass Nevada.

August's bets yielded $25.2 million in revenue, up 174% from $9.2 million in August 2018 and up 42% from $17.8 million in July. By amassing nearly $250 million in revenue since launching in June 2018, sports betting has generated $28.9 million in state taxes.

"By injecting $30 million in tax revenue in just over a year, there can be little question that sports betting has been an unqualified success for New Jersey," said Eric Ramsey, online gambling analyst for PlayNJ.com . "With a more mature industry ready as football gets into full swing, the next few months could show dramatic gains, too."

Online sports betting attracted $249.2 million in August bets, or 85% of the state's total handle.

FanDuel Sportsbook/PointsBet lead online books with $9.3 million in gross revenue, up from $7.3 million in July. Rival DraftKings fueled Resorts' to a $6.7 million month, up from $3.7 million in July. FanDuel Sportsbook at The Meadowlands also remained the retail leader, posting $2.6 million in August gross revenue, up from $1.8 million in July.

"The addition of new online sportsbooks, including bet365 in late August and TheScore in September, is a good indication that the market still has room to grow," Gouker said. "That said, the beginning of the NFL season should benefit those operators who offer the most engaging and user-friendly products. It is feasible that FanDuel and DraftKings could increase market share in the coming months."

Online casinos

New Jersey's online casino and poker industry hit yet another monthly revenue record in August, and in doing so is neared the total revenue generated in all of 2018. In all, online casino games and poker generated $41.1 million in August, topping the record of $39.3 million set in July.

August's total — which was up 66% from $24.8 million in August 2018 — gives the industry $297.9 million in revenue for the year. That's just shy of the $298.7 million the industry generated in 2018.

"Bettors' thirst for online casino games in New Jersey seems to be unquenchable, and could feasibly generate nearly $500 million this year," Ramsey said. "It's conceivable the launch of online gambling in Pennsylvania could slow the momentum in New Jersey, but right now we're seeing no signs of the growth letting up."

