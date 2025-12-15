New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching Unveils Original Dan Fenelon Mural in Voorhees New Jersey Therapy Office

VOORHEES, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching has announced the completion of a large-scale original mural by nationally recognized artist Dan Fenelon, transforming the practice entryway into a vibrant, immersive visual experience. Located in South Jersey, the practice specializes in individual therapy, trauma recovery, and marriage counseling.

Fenelon, trained at The School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, is known for his unmistakable blend of pop art, street culture, mythology, and symbolic storytelling. His murals are on view in museums, public parks, and cultural institutions throughout New Jersey and beyond, including installations at the Montclair Art Museum.

The newly completed mural reflects themes of transformation, identity, imagination, and emotional growth, making it a natural fit for the practice's mission. "Art impacts how we feel, how we process, and how we open up," said New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching founder Dr. Larry Cohen. "From childhood imagination and memories to adult struggles and hope, the mural depicts what people share in psychotherapy. We wanted a mural that invites people into possibility, and Dan created one that does just that. It's an amazing piece of visual art."

he project was completed on-site, with Fenelon filling the entryway with imagery and texture. Named 'Tell Me,' it shortens a common phrase: "So, tell me about yourself?" Visitors and clients can now enjoy the mural daily, discovering new characters, symbols, and emotional layers each time they see it.

The public is invited to view the installation at the New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching Voorhees, New Jersey office.

