New Jersey Trial Lawyer Adam L. Rothenberg Joins CASA of Union County Board of Trustees

Advocate volunteers are critical lifelines for children navigating residential facilities and foster homes, and to helping them find a permanent, stable living environment. In addition to completing a rigorous 30-hour curriculum, volunteers must also be sworn in by a family judge and named to a case by court order. They spend a great deal of time with children, and maintain connections with therapists, doctors, and foster parents in order to identify a child's unique needs and protect their best interests.

As a member of CASA of Union County's Board of Trustees, Adam will leverage his legal experience and passion for helping others to build upon the organization's efforts. In the current year, CASA of Union County has already served over 260 children with the services of more than 150 volunteers donating nearly 14,000 hours of their time. Adam's commitment to making a difference in the lives of others is aligned with CASA's mission, as well as his work representing injured victims and families who come to Levinson Axelrod, P.A. during their times of need.

Adam Rothenberg is a Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer and Partner at the New Jersey-based personal injury law firm of Levinson Axelrod, P.A., where he focuses on complex litigation involving medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, product liability, and more. A proven and passionate advocate for the injured and the wronged, Adam has cultivated widespread recognition for his work in the local and legal communities, including his continued selection to the New Jersey Super Lawyers® list and numerous leadership roles in legal and community-based organizations. More information about Mr. Rothenberg and Levinson Axelrod, P.A. can be found at www.njlawyers.com.

