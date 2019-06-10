New Jersey Urology Appoints Senior Vice President of Clinical Research

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology Management Associates (UMA) has appointed Derek Grimes Senior Vice President of Clinical Research at New Jersey Urology (NJU).

In this new role, Mr. Grimes will lead NJU's Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and oversee operational site functions, profit and loss, clinical management and recruitment. He will also be responsible for managing and supporting client relationships in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries.

By growing our research capabilities at NJU, our patients and investigators will have greater access to potential new treatment options for urologic diseases, including prostate, bladder and kidney cancer. This will also help our physicians discover new ways to detect, diagnose and reduce the risk of urologic disease. The goal of the CRO at NJU is to provide our patients with the most comprehensive approach to urology with the best possible access to care.

Prior to joining NJU in April, Mr. Grimes spent nearly 12 years with TKL Research in New Jersey, serving as the Vice President of Clinical Operations, where he oversaw the Research Clinics division. He also spent eight years with Columbia and New York Universities, managing and developing clinical trials for the universities.

Mr. Grimes holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration from St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, NY.

About New Jersey Urology, LLC

New Jersey Urology, LLC, is the largest urology practice in the country. As a result, we are able to offer patients access to all urological treatments close to home. We proudly serve the state of New Jersey with more than 105 providers, 40 convenient locations and four state-of-the-art cancer treatment centers. Utilizing the latest technology and techniques in the industry, we offer advanced urologic care with a personal touch. The health of our patients is of utmost importance. Learn more at www.njurology.com.

