New Jersey Urology Partnering with HealthWatch™ for Chronic Care Management Needs

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Urology, the largest urology practice in the U.S., is a team with more than 105 physicians practicing at 40 locations and four state-of-the-art cancer treatment centers. They provide superior care with even more expertise without compromising personal attention. In November 2019, they will go live with their new program, HealthWatchTM, to provide an even more comprehensive team approach to care.

iSalus Healthcare, creators of HealthWatchTM, have nearly 20 years of experience in the chronic care management industry. HealthWatchTM is one of the largest providers of chronic care management services in the U.S. Their team of Certified Medical Assistants specialize solely in providing care coordination to patients identified by their doctors as having multiple chronic conditions.

"We are excited to partner with the HealthWatchTM team offering patients concierge service," said Victor Houtz, Chief Operating Officer of New Jersey Urology. "Our physicians provide thorough and individualized treatment plans for all urologic conditions. A partnership with HealthWatchTM will help drive our efforts in delivering cutting-edge, compassionate, integrated urologic care even further by improving the overall health outcomes of our patients."

"Our HealthWatchTM team understands that managing healthcare concerns can be overwhelming for patients," said Kraig Vondran, Vice President of Strategy, iSalus Healthcare. "We're eager to work closely with New Jersey Urology to deliver exceptional care coordination and add an extra level of patient-focused care that will help their patients better manage their symptoms and stay engaged with their health goals."

HealthWatchTM provides supplemental healthcare services by engaging with patients monthly to directly contribute to improving the quality of care they receive. The HealthWatchTM team collaborates with physicians to act as an extension of the practice and offer exclusive services such as assistance with medication refills, ordering medical supplies and scheduling appointments. Additional perks include coupons for medications, discounted medical supplies and monthly provider updates.

About New Jersey Urology

New Jersey Urology, LLC, is the leader in complete urologic care and offers patients access to all urological treatments with a personal touch close to home in the state of New Jersey. Utilizing the latest technology and techniques in the industry, our advanced urologic services include Urologic Cancer, General Urology, Robotic Urology Surgery, Urogynecology and many more. The health of our patients is of utmost importance. Learn more at njurology.com.

About HealthWatchTM / iSalus Healthcare

HealthWatchTM, a division of iSalus Healthcare, has two locations, one in Indianapolis, IN, and one in Knoxville, TN. They provide industry-leading Chronic Care Management services to qualified Medicare Beneficiaries with two or more chronic conditions. The mission of HealthWatchTM is to make the lives of their patient's easier while improving health outcomes through coordination of care. To learn more about HealthWatchTM, visit healthwatchccm.com.

