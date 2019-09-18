New Jersey Urology Partners with Premier Urology Group

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Urology ("NJU"), the leading urology service provider in New Jersey, and Urology Management Associates ("UMA") are pleased to announce a partnership with Premier Urology Group LLC ("Premier"), effective September 13, 2019.

The partnership creates one of the largest urology groups in the United States, with 124 providers in 52 locations, including five cancer treatment centers. Combined, the organizations will have more robust resources for patients and employees alike and be able to better serve patients in northern and central New Jersey.

"We are very excited to welcome them as partners," Scott Ciccarelli, Chief Executive Officer at UMA, said. "Their innovative practices and prime location strengthen NJU's ability to provide high quality care offerings to all patients across New Jersey."

Premier physician Dr. Benjamin Fand said, "We have been committed to providing cutting-edge, compassionate urologic care for more than 55 years. Partnering with the NJU platform is an exciting opportunity for us to leverage their extensive resources and expand our range of clinical services."

Premier physician Dr. Kenneth Ring added, "The integration of our practice with NJU will allow our patients access to the latest technological breakthroughs in the fields of urological oncology, stone disease, enlarged prostate (BPH), voiding dysfunction and incontinence in women and men, and pediatric urology. We are thrilled to join the team and look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class care to our growing patient base."

The Bloom Organization served as a sell-side advisor to the Premier physician owners. Henry Bloom, founder of The Bloom Organization, said, "NJU and Premier physicians have longstanding relationships with one another through their work in the New Jersey communities. I am thrilled to see these two groups come together and excited to witness the building of the country's preeminent urology group."

NJU welcomes the Premier physicians: Andrew Bernstein, MD; Benjamin Fand, MD, FACS; Joshua Fiske, MD; Michael Lasser, MD; Bernard Lehrhoff, MD; Alon Mass, MD; Mark Miller, MD; Zein Nakhoda, MD; Rupa Patel, MD; Kenneth Ring, MD; Malcom Schwartz, MD; Neil Sherman, MD; William Terens, MD; and Joshua Wein, MD, FACS. Premier physicians will continue to provide care in their existing offices serving Union, Essex, Hudson, Cranford, Edison and Old Bridge communities.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer served as legal counsel for Premier. McDermott Will & Emery LLP advised UMA.

About New Jersey Urology:

Formed through the merger of New Jersey Urology, LLC and Delaware Valley Urology, LLC in April 2018, NJU is one of the largest urology practices in the United States. The practice provides complete urologic care and comprehensive individualized treatment at more than 50 convenient locations, including five state-of-the-art Cancer Treatment Centers. Utilizing the latest technology and techniques in the industry, NJU offers advanced urologic care with a personal touch.

About Urology Management Associates:

Urology Management Associates was formed in August 2018 to provide administrative services to New Jersey Urology. The establishment of UMA enables NJU to continue to focus on providing world-class urology services while remaining a physician-led organization. UMA plans to partner with additional urology groups to provide administrative practice management services initially in the greater New York metropolitan area with long-term plans to expand nationally.

About The Bloom Organization:

Bloom has been advising physicians on transactions since 1990. Founded and lead by Mr. Henry Bloom, the Company is based in Aventura, FL and serves clients nationwide. Bloom's investment banking expertise is in the healthcare services sector.

CONTACT: Jennifer Marchese: (O) 609-801-4219, jmarchese@njurology.com

SOURCE New Jersey Urology, LLC

