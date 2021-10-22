New Jersey Wealth Manager, Dennis Mojares, Sr., Offers Retirees a Complimentary Online Seminar to Help Trim Taxes

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New online seminar educates retirees against costly retirement mistakes and missteps. Enjoying your "dream" retirement has become mind-numbingly complex, confusing, and complicated for today's retiree.

"Today's retiree faces significant challenges and obstacles to enjoying the reward for a lifetime of labor and sacrifice unknown to retirees even a few years ago. The chaotic financial times that we are in have created great uncertainty. Retirees need to know that if they are feeling concerned about their future, they have good reason to be concerned and they are not alone," said Dennis Mojares, Sr., financial educator, author, speaker and retirement planner.

According to USA Today, prior to the pandemic, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings - rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years - make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

"With over 40 million retirees in the U.S., offering an online seminar just makes sense. Retired business owners, executives and professionals need to understand their options to preserve their hard-earned wealth. That's why we are inviting people to a complimentary, online seminar to find out how to reduce income taxes and better protect their savings," said Mojares, Sr.

This new online seminar educates and equips retirees against the possible mistakes and costly missteps that can derail the best-laid retirement plans. The fast-paced, 59-minute presentation outlines what means to retire confidently; the major financial dangers faced by those who are successful; and what options are available today.

"Imagine being 75 years old, in great health, full of life and running out of money. AARP reported a few years ago that 2 out of 3 older Americans fear running out of money more than dying. The fear of running out of money is not unfounded," said Mojares, Sr.

In addition, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle. The Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRA levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

The online seminar will show successful business owners, executives, and professionals how to:

Create substantial income tax deductions.

Avoid double taxation on your retirement accounts.

Legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds, and real estate.

Reduce and even eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

Convert unused assets into an income you can't outlive.

Save taxes using strategies the IRS and congress want you to use.

"My goal is to educate successful business owners, executives and professionals so that they are well-informed about the dangers they face and the options they have to protect themselves, their family and their money," Mojares, Sr. shared.

"To register, people can email me at [email protected] or call me at (973) 434-8174. It's easy to jump online, it's informative and it's fast-paced and fun," said Dennis.

About Dennis Mojares, Sr.

Dennis Mojares is a recognized Financial Educator, Speaker and Wealth Manager. Dennis and his team have been helping business owners, executives, and professionals, preserve, protect, and pass on their wealth since 1995. He is an active member of The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He enjoys donating to charity organizations that directly impact The St. Jude Medical Center and The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Dennis enjoys golf, skiing, and soccer. His favorite activity is spending time with his wife, Marilen, and three children, Dennis Jr., Christopher & Alyssa.

Disclosure:

Greenberg & Rapp Financial Group, Inc. and Eagle Rock Wealth Management, Inc. are affiliated companies that are independently owned and operated from M Holdings Securities, Inc.

Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through M Holdings Securities, Inc., a Registered Broker/Dealer and Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Greenberg & Rapp Financial Group, Inc. and Eagle Rock Wealth Management, Inc. are both independently owned and operated. #3799568.1

