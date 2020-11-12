New Jersey's #1 Bantamweight Fighter Returns to the Cage November 18th

FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-based Apex Sport , maker of the most explosive pre-workout STIM-5 , has partnered with the #1 Bantamweight fighter in New Jersey, Freehold-native, UFC contender series veteran and 3x defending Ring of Combat champion Phil "The Hitman" Caracappa (9-1) who will be fighting on November 18th in Philadelphia at CFFC 88.

© 2020 CFFC

"I'm excited to get back in the cage and prove why I am one of the best Bantamweights in the game," Caracappa says. Other Apex Sport fighters include Caracappa's brothers Nick Caracappa who scored a 0:06 second knockout in his CFFC debut–the fastest knockout in CFFC history–and their brother Matt Caracappa, who trains at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Boxing in Hollywood, California.

"As one of the fastest growing supplements companies in New Jersey, we're thrilled to support the talented, local athletes who personify our brand values, like passion, dedication, discipline… and explosiveness," Drew Mournet, founder and CEO of Apex Sport, says.

