New Jersey's Commemoration of America's 250th Anniversary: Highlighting the State's Critical Contribution to the American Revolution

TRENTON, N.J., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When people around the world think about the American Revolution and the origins of modern democracy, New Jersey may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But perhaps it should be. That's why, with the approach of the 250th Anniversary of the United States in 2026, New Jersey has established RevolutionNJ – a unique partnership between the New Jersey Historical Commission (NJHC) and the non-profit Crossroads of the American Revolution – to elevate the history of the state's central role in the fight for independence, and highlight that contribution to state residents and visitors from around the world.

RevolutionNJ will advance the role that history plays in public discourse, community engagement, education, tourism, and scholarship in New Jersey. Through a series of initiatives that explore the history of the American Revolution, its context, and its legacy, RevolutionNJ will galvanize diverse audiences statewide into embracing the enduring value and relevance of history. Preparations are underway to help RevolutionNJ establish New Jersey as a must-see historical destination, and to gain long-deserved recognition for its role as the "Crossroads of the American Revolution," where more than 600 battles, skirmishes and acts of war were fought, including three landmark battles - in Trenton, Princeton, and Monmouth - that historians consider to have changed the course of the war by igniting the belief that American independence could be achieved.

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor, Tahesha Way, who oversees NJHC in her capacity as Secretary of State, said, "The nation's 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Jersey to be widely recognized and visited for its significance during the American Revolution and how the events, challenges, and ideas of that time continue to shape our nation and can help us form a more perfect union. RevolutionNJ will galvanize diverse audiences statewide into embracing the enduring value and relevance of history. We consider this New Jersey's chance to leave a meaningful legacy in the State for future generations."

Thought-Provoking Themes in Strategy and Programming

Underlying all its activity, RevolutionNJ has developed an Interpretive Framework that guides those interested in developing programs or content for the 250th. It provides a foundation for creating inclusive, goal-driven, audience-centered programs, events, and activities that can be tailored to the needs of an individual or organization. The initiative addresses six themes that reflect the collective history of New Jersey and the nation, including:

Inclusion / Exclusion : The commemoration will reflect the diversity of New Jersey , both past and present.

: The commemoration will reflect the diversity of , both past and present. Property / Sovereignty : The commemoration examines the concept of nationhood and independence.

: The commemoration examines the concept of nationhood and independence. Revolutionary Ideals : Key revolutionary ideals animated the American Revolution, including liberty, equality, and justice. These ideals continue to be fought for as part of the unfinished Revolution.

: Key revolutionary ideals animated the American Revolution, including liberty, equality, and justice. These ideals continue to be fought for as part of the unfinished Revolution. Political Participation : Exploring the nature of government, representation, democracy, and civic engagement.

: Exploring the nature of government, representation, democracy, and civic engagement. Movement of People : Identifying the factors that made New Jersey a tapestry of cultures.

: Identifying the factors that made a tapestry of cultures. The Historical Process: Reflecting upon the work of historians, collective memory, and community memorialization.

Sara Cureton, Executive Director of the NJHC, said, "We are telling a diverse and inclusive story that invites participation from all New Jerseyans, elevating the value placed on history education in our K-12 schools and universities, and demonstrating how understanding the complexity of our history helps us to respond to the present and prepare for the future."

Readying for Increased Visitation

Preparations are also underway to help RevolutionNJ establish New Jersey as a must-see historical destination, and to gain long-deserved recognition for its role as the "Crossroads of the American Revolution," where more than 600 battles, skirmishes and acts of war were fought, including three landmark battles – in Trenton, Princeton, and Monmouth – that historians consider to have changed the course of the war by igniting the belief that American independence could be achieved. Capital improvements are underway across dozens of sites throughout the state that will transform heritage tourism in New Jersey, during the Anniversary period and into the future.

According to Carrie Fellows, Executive Director of Crossroads of the American Revolution, "We are highlighting the places where people and the underlying ideals of an emerging nation intersected and clashed. From the first tea burnings of 1774, through six years of war, to the announcement of the Treaty of Paris before Congress at Princeton in 1783, New Jersey's role in the American Revolution is unparalleled."

Powerful Partners and Programs

RevolutionNJ is facilitating partnerships, programs, and events to engage New Jersey's counties and municipalities, local businesses, non-profits, artists, scholars, schools, universities, libraries, civic organizations, historic sites, community members, and visitors from across the nation and the globe. To date, seven New Jersey counties and 64 municipalities have joined as Community Partners, and more than 100 public and private organizations have joined as Proud Partners.

Activities either underway or planned include a range of interactive events, history tours, traveling exhibits, educational curricula, artistic expressions, genealogy, fun runs, and themed events. A full list of programs can be found at https://www.revnj.org/programs.

About RevolutionNJ

RevolutionNJ is a partnership between the New Jersey Historical Commission (NJHC), a division of the New Jersey Department of State, and the nonprofit Crossroads of the American Revolution Association to plan the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in New Jersey. RevolutionNJ will advance the role that history plays in public discourse, community engagement, education, tourism, and scholarship in New Jersey. Through a series of initiatives that explore the history of the American Revolution, its context, and its legacy, RevolutionNJ will galvanize diverse audiences statewide into embracing the enduring value and relevance of history. Learn more at https://www.revnj.org/

