New Jersey's Emerging Medtech Ecosystem Showcased Through Edge Medical Ventures Event at Liberty Science Center

The invite-only gathering highlighted Edge's unique transatlantic model, which enables medtech startups to conduct early-stage research and development in Israel before advancing clinical and commercial activities in the United States, contributing to highly differentiated, capital-efficient ventures. New Jersey is an increasingly attractive destination for companies seeking to establish and scale U.S. operations, with the state's thriving network of hospitals, deep life sciences focus, and state-supported funding programs.

Opening the program, Edge Managing Partner Shai Policker outlined the firm's dual venture studio and fund model and how it operates in the state:

"Our successful co-investment model with NJEDA through the NJ Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF) has been instrumental in anchoring Edge portfolio companies to New Jersey," said Shai Policker, Managing Partner, Edge Medical Ventures. "Edge builds companies around validated clinical needs and supports them with hands-on operational, clinical, regulatory, and U.S. go-to-market expertise from our New Jersey and Israel offices. By embedding these capabilities early on, we help startups progress efficiently toward clinical validation and commercialization."

Paul Hoffmann, President and CEO of Liberty Science Center spoke about the institution's expanding role as a convening platform for innovation, followed by remarks from Alexander Richter, Executive Director of the SciTech Innovation Hub, on SciTech Scity's efforts to strengthen the region's innovation ecosystem and attract high-growth tech companies.

A central theme of the event was the role of public-private collaboration in accelerating healthcare innovation. John Coelho and Alexander Pachman of the NJEDA discussed how state programs, including NJIEF, are helping attract investment, anchor companies locally, and retain high-growth life sciences companies and talent within the state.



"About three years ago, we created an investment thesis to intentionally diversify our state. We have moved from large companies to more of a connected ecosystem, diversified model," said John Coelho, Senior Advisor, Life Sciences Strategic Innovation Centers, NJEDA. "Biotechnology is heavily dependent on medtech, and we see tremendous opportunity in both moving to the state."

Edge is a Qualified Venture Fund of NJEDA's Innovation Evergreen Fund, enabling co-investment alongside state capital into New Jersey-based medtech companies. Earlier last week, Edge portfolio company Synchrony Medical announced a $1M NJIEF investment through this model, on the back of Edge's funding.

"We are here to work with entrepreneurs. We have one great example with Synchrony, and I hope we will have many, many more," added Coelho.

A panel discussion featured three companies that were founded in Edge's venture studio and are establishing themselves in New Jersey: Exero Medical, Urologic Health, and Synchrony Medical. Company representatives explored how operating through Edge's model enables them to pair early-stage innovation and R&D in Israel, backed by the Israel Innovation Authority, with U.S.-based clinical, regulatory, and commercial progress—creating comprehensive transatlantic governmental support. Panelists shared recent milestones including completion of clinical studies, pilot programs, regulatory advancement, and early market activity.



The Innovation Showcase demonstrated how Edge's venture creation and investment model is helping build and anchor successful medtech companies in New Jersey, reflecting broader momentum in the state's healthcare innovation landscape as it becomes increasingly attractive to international startups through its proximity to major health systems, research institutions, investors, and state-supported funding programs.

About Edge Medical Ventures (Edge)



Edge Medical Ventures develops and invests in breakthrough medical technologies addressing critical unmet clinical needs through its venture studio and dedicated fund. With operations in both Israel and the United States, Edge combines financial investment with hands-on operational, clinical, regulatory, and U.S. go-to-market support to help medtech startups progress efficiently from concept through early commercialization.

Led by the management team of MEDX Xelerator, Israel's leading medical device incubator, Edge's experienced executives bring deep operating backgrounds across more than 20 medical technology companies, including successful exits and strategic partnerships, as well as extensive partnerships with healthcare systems and industry leaders. Based in Israel and New Jersey, Edge is backed by an S&P 500 strategic partner and supported by the Israel Innovation Authority and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, reflecting its role in advancing cross-border innovation and accelerating patient-ready technologies into the U.S. healthcare market.

