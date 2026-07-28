New Jersey's First Monkee's Boutique Brings a Highly Personal Shopping Destination to Somerset Hills

Grand opening celebration begins with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting featuring Mayor Lawrence F. Jacobs and Committeewoman Gina Lisa-Fernandez, followed by opening-weekend gifts, personal styling, refreshments and an exclusive trunk show

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey's first Monkee's boutique will open Thursday, August 13, in Bedminster, bringing the nationally recognized women's boutique brand to Somerset Hills under the local ownership of Amanda Vittitoe. Located at 2435 Lamington Road, Monkee's of Somerset Hills will introduce a curated retail experience built around the way women in the area live, dress and connect.

The store will offer a thoughtfully edited collection of clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories selected specifically for the local market, pairing distinctive designer pieces with polished everyday essentials and options across a range of price points. Personal styling and attentive service will be central to the experience, giving customers a place to discover pieces that feel special, practical and true to their own style.

The grand opening celebration will begin Thursday, August 13, with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting featuring Bedminster Mayor Lawrence F. Jacobs and Committeewoman Gina Lisa-Fernandez, followed by a weekend of light bites and refreshments, personal styling, opening-day gifts and an exclusive trunk show from Mignonne Gavigan.

A High-Touch Shopping Experience for Somerset Hills

For Vittitoe, the boutique brings together a career spanning marketing leadership, philanthropy, real estate and interior design, along with deep ties to the area and a clear understanding of how local women shop. As a mother, entrepreneur and longtime community connector, she designed Monkee's of Somerset Hills to meet women across the many moments of their lives, from work and school events to community commitments, dinners and weekends away.

"I have worn many hats throughout my life and career, but the common thread has always been understanding people, bringing them together and creating experiences that feel personal," said Vittitoe. "Monkee's of Somerset Hills brings those parts of my life together in one place. It reflects the way women here live and dress, with pieces that feel special, service that goes the extra mile and something beautiful at a range of price points."

"The women of Somerset Hills have exceptional style, but they also lead full and varied lives," Vittitoe continued. "I wanted to create a store that understands that full life and makes getting dressed feel more enjoyable and a little easier."

Throughout opening weekend, guests will be invited to explore the inaugural collection and experience the boutique's approach to styling, service and community.

Founded in 1995, Monkee's has grown to more than 70 independently owned boutiques nationwide. Each location reflects the perspective of its owner, allowing the merchandise, events and customer experience to be tailored to the community it serves.

At Monkee's of Somerset Hills, Vittitoe envisions that model as both a shopping destination and a gathering place, with seasonal events, styling appointments, designer showcases and partnerships with local organizations.

"This community shaped who I am, personally and professionally," Vittitoe said. "To open a business here, create jobs here and build something that can become part of the fabric of Somerset Hills is incredibly meaningful. My hope is that women come in because they are curious about the collection and return because they feel understood."

About Monkee's of Somerset Hills

Monkee's of Somerset Hills is a locally and woman-owned boutique in Bedminster, New Jersey, offering clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories from established and emerging designers. Founded by Amanda Vittitoe, the boutique pairs a carefully curated assortment with personal styling and attentive service for customers across Somerset Hills and surrounding communities.

Monkee's of Somerset Hills is located at 2435 Lamington Road, Bedminster, NJ 07921. Learn more at monkeesofsomersethills.com, and follow @monkeesofsomersethills on Instagram.

About Monkee's Franchising, LLC

Monkee's Franchising, LLC is the franchisor of Monkee's, a growing women's boutique franchise founded in 1995 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Built on a commitment to community, service and empowering women, Monkee's boutiques are locally owned and operated across the Southeast and beyond, each offering a thoughtfully curated selection of premium brands and a high-touch shopping experience tailored to its local market.

SOURCE Monkee's Franchising LLC