Monkee's of Kiawah Brings Elevated Style and Personalized Service to the Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's Franchising, LLC is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, Monkee's of Kiawah, owned by Debbie Creasy. The boutique introduces a thoughtfully curated shopping experience to the Kiawah Island community, blending elevated style with warm, personalized service.

The Whole Creasy Family will be working at Monkee's of Kiawah

For Debbie, opening Monkee's of Kiawah represents the perfect combination of passion and entrepreneurship. After decades in her family's successful grocery business, she was inspired to pursue her lifelong love of fashion and retail in a more personal way. With extensive experience serving customers and building relationships, she set out to create a boutique that feels welcoming, intentional, and community-driven.

"I wanted to blend my love of style and fashion with my entrepreneurial background," Debbie shares. "I truly find joy in sharing great clothes with people. Helping someone find something that makes them feel beautiful and confident is incredibly rewarding."

Customers visiting Monkee's of Kiawah can expect a beautiful, inviting space that reflects the relaxed sophistication of coastal living. The boutique is centered on a relationship-driven shopping experience, with attentive service and personalized styling at its core. Debbie and her team take pride in understanding each customer's lifestyle and preferences, offering thoughtfully selected pieces that feel flattering, versatile, and effortless.

The store features a curated mix of established and emerging designers, with collections suited for everything from casual island gatherings to special occasions. Shoppers will find timeless staples alongside fresh new arrivals, ensuring there is always something exciting to discover.

Family plays an important role in this new venture. Supported by her husband Todd and their daughter Caroline, Debbie brings a strong sense of hospitality and connection to the boutique, reflecting her commitment to building lasting relationships within the Kiawah community.

Monkee's of Kiawah is located at 259 Gardners Circle, Kiawah Island, SC 29455. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can shop online at www.monkeesofkiawah.com and follow along on Instagram at @monkeesofkiawah.

The community is invited to visit and experience a personalized approach to shopping that feels both elevated and welcoming.

About Monkee's Franchising LLC

Monkee's is a women's boutique franchise with a 30-year legacy of delivering curated fashion and exceptional customer service. With over 60 locations nationwide, Monkee's is recognized for helping women build stylish, versatile wardrobes with confidence.

SOURCE Monkee's Franchising LLC