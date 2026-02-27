Monkee's of Hyde Park Opens in Cincinnati Under the Ownership of Sue Reichert

CINCINNATI, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's of Hyde Park is proud to announce its opening at 3439 Edwards Road in Cincinnati under the ownership of Sue Reichert, bringing a fresh, fashion-forward boutique experience to the Hyde Park community.

Reichert has admired the Monkee's franchise for nearly 15 years and was drawn to its longstanding commitment to building community and empowering women. "Those values resonate deeply with me," said Reichert. "Opening Monkee's of Hyde Park allows me to channel my entrepreneurial spirit, build something meaningful from the ground up, and pursue my passion for fashion in a way that serves women in Cincinnati. I feel incredibly fortunate to bring the Monkee's experience to this city."

Customers can expect exceptional, personalized service and a carefully curated selection of contemporary women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. From the moment guests walk through the doors, Reichert and her team strive to create an inviting and uplifting atmosphere. "Fashion has an incredible ability to shift how we feel about ourselves," Reichert shared. "I want every customer to leave with a smile on her face, a pep in her step, and a new outfit she cannot wait to wear."

A Cincinnati native, Reichert brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, and organizational transformation to her new role as boutique owner. She is a graduate of Miami University with a degree in Accounting and Xavier University with an MBA in Marketing and International Business. Known for building strong business partnerships and leading high-performing teams, Reichert is embracing this new chapter by combining her business expertise with her passion for fashion and community. She and her husband, Steve, have three adult children, Adam and twins Jessica and Allison, all of whom reside in Cincinnati.

About Monkee's of Hyde Park

Monkee's of Hyde Park is a locally owned women's boutique offering a curated collection of contemporary apparel, shoes, and accessories in a welcoming, service-focused environment. Located in Cincinnati's Hyde Park neighborhood, the boutique is dedicated to providing a personalized shopping experience that inspires confidence, celebrates individuality, and fosters community among women.

About Monkee's Franchising, LLC

Monkee's Franchising, LLC is the franchisor of Monkee's, a growing women's boutique franchise founded in 1995 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Built on a commitment to community, service, and empowering women, Monkee's boutiques are locally owned and operated across the Southeast and beyond, each offering a thoughtfully curated selection of premium brands and a high-touch shopping experience tailored to its local market.

