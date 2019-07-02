New Jersey's Hippest Website Just Got a Makeover

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HipNewJersey.com, the premier Garden State lifestyle destination founded in 2014 by Maria Falzo and Lisa Marie Latino, has given the site a new look. The site will continue to feature video interviews with New Jersey's newsworthy notables, a social calendar of hip happenings throughout the state, product giveaways and written features. In addition, the new HipNewJersey.com boasts an improved mobile-friendly design, optimized page speed and decreased load times, and improved ability to browse previous stories by categories.

Hip New Jersey has also branched out to local television. Its thirty minute magazine-style program reaches over 600,000 homes in Morris, Essex, Union and Somerset Counties through Hometown Television, and can be streamed from anywhere in the world on NJ on AIR. Episodes have been hosted from makeup mogul Bobbi Brown's boutique hotel, The George in Montclair; Bloomingdale's; Wightman Farms in Morristown; Ocean Place Resort & Spa in Long Branch; and Alfa Romeo of Morris County in Whippany, to name a few.

"We have come completely full-circle in our journey with Hip New Jersey. We started out with an idea for a TV show in 2013 and when all major outlets told us to get it online, we listened. It has given exposure to people, businesses and non-profits throughout the state that did not have a place in other traditional media and we are proud of where we have come," says co-founder Maria Falzo.

"There is no other site in the state that tells stories through originally-produced video content on location or in our own state-of-the-art production studio in Fairfield. Now with the new HipNewJersey.com, viewers can find the topics they are interested in instantly," says Hip New Jersey co-founder, Lisa Marie Latino.

Hip New Jersey features the latest in fashion, food, trends, personalities, business, community, and entertainment in the Garden State. Each segment is made up of a selection of hot topics of people, places, and things that strives to pique viewers interest. HipNewJersey.com is developed and supported by S-FX.com Small Business Solutions.

