New Jersey's Leading Drug and Alcohol Detox Program To Open A Freehold, New Jersey Location

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Network Therapy (CNT) today announced the opening of its third location at 20 Gibson Place, Suite 103 in Freehold, New Jersey. CNT is New Jersey's first licensed ambulatory (outpatient) detoxification program for all substances of abuse, including alcohol, anesthetics, benzodiazepines, opiates, stimulants and others. The opening of the third center comes on the heels of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announcing that 2018 was the deadliest year on record for overdose deaths in Monmouth County.

CNT is led by nationally acclaimed addiction specialist, Dr. Indra Cidambi, who is known for her dynamic approach that adjusts between several therapeutic models to suit a patient's individual needs. With addiction a severe issue in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and other surrounding counties, CNT hopes to deliver a better alternative to inpatient treatment that is safe and effective.

"After the success of our second location in West Orange in Essex County, we felt the need to open a third ambulatory detoxification center in southern New Jersey to help combat the alarming rate of addiction to licit and illicit drugs in southern New Jersey," said Dr. Indra Cidambi, founder and Medical Director of CNT. "Our third center will allow individuals in the Monmouth, Ocean and other surrounding counties to access the full spectrum of addiction treatment on an outpatient basis. Outpatient treatment delivers better outcomes by incorporating the living environment into treatment and engaging the patient's family in treatment. It also helps reduce the stigma associated with addiction." The new center is approximately 3,200 square feet and can treat 20 patients at any given time. Partial Care and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) levels of care will also be offered. With CNT's superior patient care and high quality treatment, Dr. Indra Cidambi and her clinical team have successfully detoxed over 1500 patients in six years on an outpatient basis.

CNT favors leading edge, evidence-based models — Matrix Model, Motivational Interviewing (MI), Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) as well as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) supported by medications such as buprenorphine, chlordiazepoxide and naltrexone. CNT's third center will provide detoxification/withdrawal management for all substances of abuse and offers same day appointments. The center operates seven days a week. All detox-related medications will be provided and administered by CNT's registered nurses immediately upon admission. A board certified psychiatrist and board certified addiction medicine specialist will manage the detoxification process along with a team of nurses and licensed therapists.

If you or a loved one have a problem with drugs or alcohol now is the time to seek treatment. To learn more about the third center opening please visit www.recoverycnt.com.



About Dr. Indra Cidambi

Indra Cidambi, M.D., Medical Director, Center for Network Therapy, is a pioneer in Addiction Treatment. She introduced Ambulatory Detoxification for treating withdrawal from Alcohol, Benzodiazepines, and Opiates. She has a fellowship in addiction from NYU/Bellevue and is board certified in Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry.

About Center for Network Therapy (CNT)

CNT is New Jersey's first facility to be licensed to provide Ambulatory (Outpatient) Detoxification and Withdrawal Management for alcohol, anesthetics, benzodiazepines, and opiates. Led by Board Certified Addiction Psychiatrist, Indra Cidambi, M.D., experienced physicians and nurses provide high-quality treatment. Dr. Cidambi and team have successfully detoxed over 1500 patients in 6+ years.



