New Jersey's Legal Online Casinos Generate $24.3 Million In May; Best Could Still Be Ahead

"Legal sports betting will add rocket fuel to the already-impressive growth rates for New Jersey's legal online casinos," said Steve Ruddock, lead analyst for PlayNJ.com. "Online sports betting should reach thousands of new customers and inject millions of dollars into what is already a thriving industry."

New Jersey online casinos tallied $24.3 million in gross revenue, generating $4.3 million in taxes, in May. Revenue was up 5.6 percent from $23.02 million in April.

PlayNJ.com research forecasts that New Jersey's sports betting market could be worth more than $500 million annually at maturity, with nearly half coming from online sports betting. Daily fantasy sports titans DraftKings and FanDuel are already preparing to open online sportsbooks and launch casino games in New Jersey.

"DraftKings and FanDuel add splashy brands to New Jersey's online gambling market, and will help energize the industry," Ruddock said. "The addition of sports betting will also create crossover customers that will expand the revenue pie for online casino games."

An interstate online poker pact took effect on May 1. As a result, revenue climbed to $1.9 million in May from $1.8 million in April.

"This is good news for online poker, which has languished in recent years," Ruddock said. "An expansion in the player pool should pay dividends for what has become an almost forgotten vertical."

Also in May:

The Golden Nugget set another monthly record with $8.6 million in May, and surpassed $200 million in lifetime revenue.

in May, and surpassed in lifetime revenue. Legal online casinos have now generated $116.9 million in 2018.

in 2018. The industry generated $783,956 in the 31 days in May, up from the 767,292 per day in the 30 days of April.

For more, visit PlayNJ.com.

About The PlayUSA Network:

The PlayUSA Network and its state-focused branches (including PlayNJ.com, PlayNY.com, PlayPennsylvania.com, and PlayCA.com) is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated online gaming in the U.S.

Contacts:

Zack Hall, DVA Advertising & PR, 541-389-2411, zack@dvaadv.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jerseys-legal-online-casinos-generate-24-3-million-in-may-best-could-still-be-ahead-300665925.html

SOURCE PlayNJ.com

Related Links

https://www.playnj.com

