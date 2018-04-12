New Jersey's Legal Online Gambling Industry Obliterates Monthly Revenue Record With $25.6 Million In March

New Jersey online casinos generated $25.6 million in gross revenue in March, up 16.3 percent percent from February's $21.99 million.

New Jersey has now amassed $69.5 million in total revenue this year, up 17.3 percent from $59.3 million in Q1 2017. The three months of 2018 represent the three highest monthly revenue totals since New Jersey legalized and regulated online gambling in 2013.

"Online casinos were able to produce another incredible month of revenue as the market for these games continues to grow," Ruddock said. "Few obvious signs of a slow down exist."

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa became the first first license holder to surpass $200 million in total gaming win ($201.8 million) after generating $4.6 million in March.

The Golden Nugget posted a record $8.7 million in March, up 9.8 percent from $7.9 million in February.

"The Golden Nugget has become a bellwether for New Jersey. As it goes, so goes the state's legal online gambling industry," Ruddock said.

More from the March report:

New Jersey is on pace to tally $278.1 million this year.

is on pace to tally this year. The industry generated $825,168 per day in the 31 days of March, up from $785,433 per day in February.

per day in the 31 days of March, up from per day in February. New Jersey online casinos paid $4.5 million in taxes to the state in March.

online casinos paid in taxes to the state in March. Online casino games generated $23.6 million in March; online poker brought in $1.97 million .

