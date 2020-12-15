New Jersey's Millers Pharmacy Offers The Yale PCR SalivaDirect™ COVID-19 Test

WYKOFF, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millers Pharmacy of Wyckoff, NJ, a YourLIfeRx Company, is now offering a variety of COVID-19 testing to its customers.

The SalivaDirect™ test is the Gold-Standard in COVID-19 testing, offering customers the easy-to-use and convenient spit test, developed by the Yale School of Public Health (YSPH), which has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Yale SalivaDirect™ is a qualitative test for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in saliva collected without preservatives in a sterile container from individuals suspected of COVID-19. It requires just saliva. Results are delivered typically the next day, within 12-48 hours from the time that the test reaches the lab.

Millers also offers Rapid Covid-19 antigen testing, as well as COVID-19 antibody testing. Results for both tests are delivered within 30 minutes.

Millers is a Homecare and Compounding pharmacy, dispensing wellness since 1919, opening in the midst of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. "It is fitting that we are now offering the best of COVID-19 tests during the pandemic of 2020," said David Miller.

YourLIfeRx Inc. (www.YourLifeRx.com) is developing Pharmacy Reimagined, a One Stop Destination to Personalized Healthcare, delivering scalable solutions to take charge of one's individual and personal health, with carefully curated proprietary professional grade products and services, telemedicine, coaching, next generation testing and adherence strategies, all designed to improve health and help people live healthier and happier lives.

Millers Pharmacy of Wyckoff offers regular and Compounding medication, surgical supplies, home medical equipment, etc. In addition, its Nutrition and Wellness center features a line of nutritional and other health products. Millers has a PCAB-Accredited Compounding Laboratory that is licensed to operate in 50 states.

Millers offers the SalivaDirect test as a collection spot for ADVAITE Inc. ADVAITE Inc., a biotech company at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic response, operates a high complexity CLIA laboratory out of Chicago, IL. It has been authorized to offer Yale University's SalivaDirect™ test. ADVAITE has been formally designated as an authorized laboratory by YSPH under EUA 202097.

Millers located at 678 Wyckoff Avenue in Wyckoff, NJ is open 9AM-7PM Monday to Friday and 9AM-4PM Saturday.

