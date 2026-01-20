New Jersey's Saddlehill Winery Wins "Best of Class" for Red Blend at 2026 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

VOORHEES, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddlehill, one of New Jersey's premier estate wineries, has achieved a significant milestone at the 2026 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition of North American wines in the world. In a year that saw over 5,500 total entries evaluated across all varieties, Saddlehill secured a distinguished lineup of medals, led by the prestigious Best of Class honor for its 2023 Renegade in the red blend category.

BEST OF CLASS 2026 Winner.

In a field traditionally dominated by West Coast powerhouses from Napa and Sonoma, Saddlehill's 2023 Renegade emerged as one of the premier red wines in North America. While established wine regions like Virginia saw successes in other red varietals, Saddlehill stood alone as the only winery on the entire East Coast to win Best of Class for a Red Blend wine.

"This recognition is a monumental win for the New Jersey wine community," said Bill Green, Owner of Saddlehill. "To represent the East Coast as the sole Best of Class Red Blend winner in a competition of this scale proves that New Jersey is performing at an elite national level. This success is a direct result of the vision and technical skill of our Winemaker, Peter Szerdahelyi".

The winery's full 2026 medal tally includes:

BEST OF CLASS: 2023 Renegade (Red Blend)

GOLD: 2023 Proprietor's Blend (Red Blend)

SILVER: 2023 Merlot

BRONZE: 2023 Reserve Chardonnay

The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is widely considered the "Super Bowl" of the wine industry, utilizing a panel of over 35 professional judges for blind tastings. Saddlehill's 2023 Renegade will be among the featured winners showcased at the Public Tasting event at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco on March 7, 2026.

Saddlehill invites the public to visit their Voorhees tasting room to experience these award-winning vintages firsthand. For those unable to visit in person, the award-winning collection is available for purchase online at saddlehill.com and can be shipped to 42 states.

About Saddlehill: Located in Voorhees, New Jersey, Saddlehill is a destination estate winery and vineyard dedicated to the craft of fine winemaking. Under the guidance of Winemaker Peter Szerdahelyi, Saddlehill blends traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to create an award-winning portfolio of wines that are proudly made in New Jersey.

