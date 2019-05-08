New Jiffy Lube® Service Center Opens in Miami

HOUSTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convenient, quality car care is more widely available in Miami, with the recent opening of a new Jiffy Lube service center at 18250 Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL 33157. This marks the sixty-third location for Jiffy Lube franchisee Atlantic Coast Enterprises, which has locations in South Florida, Tampa, South Carolina and Massachusetts. Jiffy Lube, which changed the fast oil change industry 40 years ago, remains the industry leader in vehicle preventive maintenance.

"Jiffy Lube is dedicated to providing fast, convenient automotive maintenance services, while working to provide every customer with an outstanding experience focusing on 12 essential services to extend the life of your car," said Al Chance, CEO of Atlantic Coast Enterprises. "We look forward to continuing to serve drivers throughout greater Miami with quality automotive service."

In addition to the popular Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change, the four-bay Jiffy Lube Multicare location offers expanded services including brakes, batteries, alignments and tires.

Steve Allison, President of Atlantic Coast Enterprises added, "We strive to provide the services consumers want and need. Our goal is to be the community's trusted automotive service provider."

The new Jiffy Lube Multicare location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

For more information about Jiffy Lube, please visit www.jiffylubemiami.com or www.jiffylube.com.

About Atlantic Coast Enterprises, LLC

Jiffy Lube franchisee Atlantic Coast Enterprises, LLC (ACE) operates under the leadership of veteran lube operators Al Chance, Steve Allison and Dan Ramras, who together have over half a century of experience in the fast lube industry. With 63 stores in Florida, the Carolinas and Western Massachusetts, ACE is one of the largest entities in the Jiffy Lube network. The company currently employs more than 750 dedicated team members that embody the "Long Live Your Car" brand identity and continues to grow by hiring and developing the best talent in the industry.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. ("Jiffy Lube"), serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

