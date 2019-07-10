New Job Management Improvements Ease and Quicken Dice Client Experience

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career site for technology professionals, has launched its new Job Management, featuring major improvements to the client-facing Job Management workflow. Job Management is Dice's latest product launch that enhances the client experience by providing tools to better integrate with day-to-day recruiting activities. Earlier this year, improvements were also made to the Job Posting workflow.

"Dice is continually working to provide clients with an unmatched user experience. Job Management offers streamlined workflows for our employers, helping them get more work done in less time. We've tested this product in beta and have seen positive results, especially related to usability and efficiency," said Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice.

Simplicity without the hassle

The new Job Management joins Dice's product suite shortly after Dice's recently launched Candidate Match™ went live this May, automating the process of sifting through resumes to find qualified candidates.

Today's launch of the new Job Management experience builds on Candidate Match's matching proficiencies by making the next stage in client workflow even easier. Job Management helps clients speed through job activity faster than before. Extensive beta feedback from Dice clients demonstrated that Job Management yields improved ease-of-use with simple and clear insight into job activity including:

Improved workflow – added new Job Search functionality, including easily categorizing open jobs Better usability – easier to update more job postings at once Easier viewing – defaults to viewing the last used status folder

"We're proud of our new Job Management experience; we're delivering on our promise to offer our clients the best features and user experience without sacrificing the integrity of our clients' needs. Elevating our employers' business results by offering feature-rich solutions to find the best tech talent is top-of-mind here at Dice," Zeile added.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

