New Job Openings Signal Continued Expansion For US Television Provider

STUTTGART, Germany, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleUP, the live U.S. television service provider, announced several open positions at last week's AUSA Job Fair, held at the Swabian Special Events Center.

Since 2017, the company has been allowing U.S. military personnel stationed abroad to watch live (and DVR) U.S. television, cable, and movies on demand on any device - with no hardware or complicated installations.

Now expanding its penetration in the Stuttgart area and throughout Germany, TeleUP is looking to add to its team.

"We are looking for enthusiastic, outgoing individuals to help with marketing, sales, and events in Germany, starting in the greater Stuttgart area," says Krista Masotto, TeleUP's On-base Product Ambassador. "We'd love to talk to soldiers, sailors, airmen, or Marines departing military service, civilians transitioning from government service, or family members in search of employment with experience in sales, customer service, or marketing."

Responsibilities include contacting and coordinating area organizations to create partnerships, brainstorming new and fun ways to reach more of the military community, event planning, setup and teardown, and engaging with potential customers at events.

Masotto says that successful candidates must be willing and able to communicate via email and Skype with TeleUP team members in Germany and New York. Pay structure is commensurate with experience, offering significant potential for growth and benefit increases.

Interested candidates should email inquiries and resumes to Krista@teleup.com.

About TeleUP

TeleUP specializes in delivering programming to people who desire to watch TV from a different country rather than from the country in which they currently live. TeleUP offers TV channels and movies in various languages to Internet TV subscribers worldwide.

TeleUP Inc. provides Internet TV customers with the highest quality programming and technology at the best value, including free channels. Subscribers enjoy an amazing high definition lineup with a varied array of national HD channels, ranging from niche to the most popular channels, and best in class HD and DVR technology. TeleUP Inc. is a Delaware company with its principal office in New York City.

Contact:

Sabrina Niepenberg

2122138554

192956@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-job-openings-signal-continued-expansion-for-us-television-provider-300625763.html

SOURCE TeleUP