New Josh Bersin Company Research Finds that Today's High-Performing Companies Adopt a New "Dynamic Organization" Operating Model

News provided by

The Josh Bersin Company

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Labor shortages, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological change show that traditional models of business innovation based on periodic transformation no longer work
  • High-performing companies today embrace continuous transformation, innovation at the front-line, and a culture of growth and mobility. These are new and radical departures from traditional leadership models
  • Despite Dynamic Organizations achieving higher financial performance, productivity, innovation, engagement and retention (employee experience is 31 times higher), just 7% of organizations qualify as Dynamic Organizations, data from 771 organizations across industries and geographies shows
  • Building a more Dynamic Organization helps address the labor shortages and disruption in the "Post-Industrial" economy

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company, the world's most trusted HR advisory firm, has today unveiled new findings suggesting that organizations will become increasingly vulnerable to shifts in the market and exposed to worsening talent shortages. It will only be the organizations that become what the advisory firm terms "Dynamic Organizations" that will thrive in this new talent reality. The problem: a mere 7% of organizations qualify as being Dynamic at the highest level, even though the research proves that Dynamic Organizations are an order of magnitude more successful in terms of financial performance, workforce productivity, people engagement and retention, and innovation ability, compared to their peers. 

Continue Reading

The Josh Bersin Company research, entitled The Definitive Guide to The Dynamic Organization, developed in collaboration with Gloat, reveals that:

  • Dynamic Organizations are 31 times more likely to engage and retain their workforce
  • Dynamic Organizations are 3 times more likely to exceed financial targets and delight customers and are 17 times more likely to adapt well to change
  • Employees in Dynamic Organizations are 20 times more likely to accomplish high levels of workforce productivity
  • Dynamic Organizations are 21 times more likely to be highly diverse and inclusive
  • One high-performing Dynamic Organization unlocked $21 million of productivity savings in half a year through timely access to the right resources internally, rather than having to hire consultants or bring in contractors to fill capability gaps.

The need for a Dynamic Organization is compounded by labor shortages, accelerating automation driven by AI, hybrid work, stressed-out employees, and inflation—all components of the imminent "Post-Industrial" economic era.

To address these pain points and get ahead of disruption, employers must change how they think, plan, and operate by tackling organizational and HR challenges holistically, becoming what The Josh Bersin Company posits as being architected for change on a perpetual basis.

Dynamic Organizations continuously transform themselves with speed and scale, harnessing talent mobility and dynamic teams to meet evolving market needs. Rather than focusing on individual initiatives in turn, e.g., around the employee experience, they adopt more agile structures that can flex in any direction—structures that are geared to "skills and work" rather than "jobs and roles." 

There is a long way to go, but a tremendous opportunity for organizations, according to the advisory firm. Organizational dynamism is the second least mature or prominent quality seen among employers today, exceeded only by pay equity. Most chief HR officers and business leaders interviewed admit operating within highly static and largely reactive organizations where the primary focus is on controllable factors such as risk avoidance, efficiency, and repeatability. 

Notably, the most mature and advanced Dynamic Organizations identified, including Mastercard, Unilever, HSBC, and MetLife, have totally redefined their HR strategy around the need to build agility, innovation, and growth from the bottom up.

The Josh Bersin Company has also identified a strong correlation between Dynamic Organizations and employers identified as Pacesetters as part of its ongoing Global Workforce Intelligence (GWI) Project, exploring the latest innovation in talent development and management.

The current research is based on analysis of data from 771 organizations across industries.

Josh Bersin, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"The pace of business change has accelerated. Industries are converging, consumers are becoming more selective, and inflation has slowed growth. This research shows that ability to change is now the number one issue on the minds of CEOs and the old idea of what a business transformation is no longer work.

"Historically we looked at innovation as a step-change process, implemented through skunk-works innovation and periodic company transformation projects. Our new research shows that today's world is different: high growth companies are always changing. They enable change from the ground up, and that's what we define as a Dynamic Organization."

Kathi Enderes, global industry analyst and SVP of Research at The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"Dynamic companies embrace many new approaches to management: they regularly reskill and redeploy employees from slow growth to high growth areas; they embrace what we call a 'skills meritocracy' for performance and rewards; and they embrace inclusive accountability, enabling front-line or operations staff to come up with new ideas and create change from the bottom up. While only 7% of companies are fully dynamic today, our research uncovers a roadmap for CEOs and CHROs in every company to consider."

Jeff Schwartz, Professor, Columbia Business School and author of WORK DISRUPTED, said:

"The Dynamic Organization is a new North star for organizations and for workforce strategy. The results are clear: Dynamic Organizations deliver exponentially better business, innovation, and people outcomes. The challenge is how to accelerate your company's journey to become a Dynamic Organization and move from static and reactive models to collaborative and adaptive ones. This journey is rooted in embracing both new technologies and insights, and an organizational mindset focused on mobility, agility, and an empowered workforce."

Complete Dynamic Organization Definitive Guide research, along with a maturity model, framework, case studies from the world's most advanced companies, and tools to measure current companies against today's most mature organizations, are available for The Josh Bersin Company members.

About The Josh Bersin Company

The most trusted human capital advisors in the world. More than a million HR and business leaders rely on us to help them overcome their greatest people challenges.

Thanks to our understanding of workplace issues, informed by the largest, and most up-to-date data sets on workers and employees, we give leaders the confidence to make decisions in line with latest thinking and evidence about work and the workplace. We're great listeners, too. There's no one like us who understands this area so comprehensively and without bias.

We help CHROs and CEOs be better at delivering their business goals. We do that by helping you to manage people better. We are enablers at our core. We provide strategic advice and counsel supported by in-depth research, thought leadership, and unrivaled professional development, community and networking opportunities.

We empower our clients to run their businesses better. And we empower the market by identifying results-driven practices that make work better for every person on the planet.

For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE The Josh Bersin Company

Also from this source

New Research from The Josh Bersin Company Highlights the Shift to a Post-Industrial Economy

New Research from The Josh Bersin Company Highlights the Shift to a Post-Industrial Economy

2023 HR Technology & Expo Conference -- The Josh Bersin Company, the world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, today publishes research to...
Internal Hiring Boosts Retention and Saves Money, Yet Has Slumped Post Pandemic, The Josh Bersin Company Finds

Internal Hiring Boosts Retention and Saves Money, Yet Has Slumped Post Pandemic, The Josh Bersin Company Finds

The Josh Bersin Company, the world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, and global talent solutions business AMS, have today announced new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.