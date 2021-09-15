New Journal Article on the Challenges and Management of Sarcoidosis Supported by Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

This scientific article is now considered the new standard of sarcoidosis review. Tweet this

"Delayed diagnosis and lack of understanding of sarcoidosis are significant barriers to care for those living with sarcoidosis," says Mary McGowan, CEO for the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. "This article will be instrumental in providing all health care providers a deeper understanding of how to best diagnosis and treat this disease resulting in better patient outcomes."

Challenges of Sarcoidosis and Its Management is the first sarcoidosis scientific article published in NEJM since 2007 and is now considered the new standard of sarcoidosis review. To read the full report, visit https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMra2101555?rss=searchAndBrowse

To learn more about FSR's research in sarcoidosis, please visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells — in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

Media Contact

Cathi Davis

312-341-0500 ext 106

[email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

