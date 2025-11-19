New Journal of Endodontics Study Shows Root Canal Treatment Significantly Improves Patients' Comfort, Function, and Quality of Life

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the Journal of Endodontics shows that patients experience meaningful improvements in comfort, chewing function, and overall quality of life after receiving root canal treatment. The research centers on patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs), offering a clear look at how patients feel and function after treatment.

In this study, patients shared that they experienced:

Greater daily comfort

Improved ability to chew and eat normally

More confidence using the treated tooth

Better oral health–related quality of life

"These results highlight the essential role endodontists play in patient well-being," said Dr. Steve Katz, President of the American Association of Endodontists. "Root canal treatment helps people live without pain, eat the foods they enjoy, and return to their daily routines with confidence. This study captures the very real impact that saving the natural tooth has on patients' lives."

What This Means for Patients

This study gives us a clearer picture of what people experience after a root canal — how they feel, how they eat, and how easily they return to their normal routines. Patients reported less discomfort, more confidence when chewing, and an overall improvement in their daily comfort and well-being.

It shows something simple and meaningful: when pain and infection are gone, people get back to living their lives comfortably and are consistently happy with their choice to save their tooth.

A Clear Reminder of the Value of Saving the Natural Tooth

The findings reinforce what dental and medical professionals have long known:

Root canal treatment is a highly effective solution for eliminating pain and infection.

Saving the natural tooth supports long-term oral health, stability, and function.

Patients benefit not only clinically, but in the everyday moments that matter — eating, speaking, and enjoying life without discomfort.

"Endodontists are committed to helping patients feel better and function comfortably," Dr. Katz said. "This research reflects the heart of our specialty: restoring comfort and protecting the natural tooth."

About the Journal of Endodontics

The Journal of Endodontics is the official journal of the American Association of Endodontists and publishes peer-reviewed research dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of saving natural teeth.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) represents more than 8,000 endodontists worldwide and leads the specialty through research, education, and advocacy. The AAE promotes excellence in endodontic care and the essential role of preserving natural teeth in lifelong oral health.

Media Contacts:

Kim FitzSimmons, MBA, CAE, AAiP

[email protected]

Elisabeth Lisican

[email protected]

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists