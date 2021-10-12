New Joyba™ Bubble Tea Brings First-of-Its-Kind Boba Shop-Inspired Beverages to Retail

With bubble tea continuing to grow as an unstoppable trend, the desire to drink bubble tea is on the up and up. Now consumers don't have to find a local boba shop, instead Joyba Bubble Tea allows shoppers to enjoy anytime, at accessible locations such as select Costco, Albertsons, Circle K, Safeway, and Target stores for when they're on the go.

Joyba Bubble Tea brings the bubble tea experience to stores for consumers to be able to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

"We created Joyba Bubble Tea to offer a new, unique and fun experience that also tastes delicious," said Mario DiFalco, Vice President of Marketing, Snacks Business Unit for Del Monte Foods. "Joyba Bubble Tea can be enjoyed between classes, after work or school, or as an experiential pick-me-up treat. We've created a burst of refreshingly fruity, popping boba which creates unexpected textures - we hope it brings joy to those who drink it."

As people are settling into their new fall schedules, Joyba Bubble Tea provides the perfect way to refresh routines with a new kind of multi-textural beverage experience. To keep things truly authentic, the brand worked alongside a Taiwanese boba expert to formulate the unique popping boba and thoughtful packaging, which includes a boba straw with every cup.

Every sip of Joyba Bubble Tea provides a unique infusion of fruity tea and popping boba, in 4 different flavors, perfect for those looking for a new kind of beverage. Joyba Bubble Tea is made without artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners and is non-GMO, non-BPA, and gluten-free. Each 12-ounce cup contains real fruit flavors infused in various teas including green tea, black tea and hibiscus tea that provides a caffeine-free option.

Joyba Bubble Tea is available in four flavors:

Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea: Blend of sweet strawberry flavor balanced with the zing of lemonade, infused into green tea with popping boba.

Blend of sweet strawberry flavor balanced with the zing of lemonade, infused into green tea with popping boba. Raspberry Dragon Fruit Black Tea: Blend of sweet raspberries and tropical dragon fruit flavors, infused into black tea with popping boba.

Blend of sweet raspberries and tropical dragon fruit flavors, infused into black tea with popping boba. Mango Passionfruit Green Tea: A tropical blend of sweet mango and refreshing passionfruit flavors, infused into green tea with popping boba.

A tropical blend of sweet mango and refreshing passionfruit flavors, infused into green tea with popping boba. Cherry Hibiscus Tea: Sweet and tart cherry flavor blended with delicate herbal hibiscus tea with popping boba.

Joyba Bubble Tea is now available at select Target, Costco, Albertsons Safeway and Circle K stores with a MSRP of $2.99 or $9.99 for a pack of 4. Also available at Costco in an 8 pack for $14.99.

About Joyba

Joyba™ is a new brand from Del Monte Foods launched in 2021 offering a line of boba shop-inspired beverages in retail for the first time. The first innovation of its kind, Joyba Bubble Tea is made with real brewed tea infused with vibrant fruit flavors and popping boba. Joyba encourages a different kind of lifestyle, made for those who do things with their own flair and flavor, to believe in the power of joy and special moments every day. Joyba aims to spread a burst of joy in every sip with unexpected textures that will help satisfy cravings. For more information on Joyba, please visit www.joyba.com.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and Joyba™. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, that's why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com .

Media Contact:

Jane Chung

Edelman

[email protected]

415-936-5627

SOURCE Joyba; Del Monte Foods

Related Links

http://www.joyba.com/

