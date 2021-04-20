New Juicy Drop® Gummy Dip 'N Stix Shakes Up the Sweet & Sour Gummy Category

Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix gives you a whole new way to find your perfect mix of sweet and sour. The unique packaging is designed with a center compartment with fruit flavored sour gel, surrounded by chewy candy stix allowing consumers to "dip and dip and dip" as much or as little as they like to create their ideal sweet and sour experience! From on-the-go to at-home study breaks, consumers get to customize their candy experience while using the resealable lid that allows enjoying some of the treat now and saving the rest for later.

For all of the sour lovers that have always enjoyed the ritual of Juicy Drop, the new Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix product also lets fans create their perfect mix of sweet and sour. Now the delicious, dip-worthy gummy stix add a spark of novelty with the new package, inviting consumers to have fun with their food!

"The Juicy Drop line allows our consumers to create their own eating experiences based on flavors they know and love," said Rebecca Silberfarb, Senior Director of Marketing at Bazooka Candy Brands. "Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix introduces a new way to keep up with our consumers during their busy days while enjoying a sweet and sour treat that they can dip on-the-go!"

Packaged in grab-and-go containers, Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix is available in four fruity flavors including Knock-Out Punch, Blue Rebel, Wild Cherry Berry, and Watermelon Blast. Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix can be found at checkout stands nationwide at Walmart, Dollar General, and other retailers for $1.79 - $1.99 per package. Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix joins a family of popular and yummy gummy innovations from Bazooka Candy Brands including Juicy Drop® Gummies, Push Pop® Gummy Roll, and Ring Pop® Gummy Gems.

