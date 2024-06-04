New Juneteenth Event Champions Wellness for Women in New Orleans

Freedom at The Mat Presents Freedom Fête on Saturday, June 15 at Salon22

NEW ORLEANS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom at The Mat (FATM) is excited to announce its inaugural Freedom Fête event on Saturday, June 15, 2024 in New Orleans aimed at advancing women's wellness. Celebrating the joys of living in freedom with reduced stress, this one-day event is open to women of all ages, social classes & cultures, offering a variety of self-care & ancestrally connected sessions led by five respected New Orleans-based black women wellness practitioners Olivia F. Scott, Faith Hunter, Shanda Domango Brown, Dr. Courtney Arianne Washington and Morrisa Jenkins. Sixty women attendees will experience ancestral breathwork & meditation, healing movement, two health-related conversations, a musical performance by soulstress Cecily, and a curated marketplace of black women-owned, locally based wellness brands including Wicks NOLA, Spirit Blooms and Crescent Crystal Co.

Freedom Fête New Orleans, A Juneteeth Women's Wellness Experience Featuring 5 Dynamic Wellness Leaders, including Olivia F. Scott, Faith Hunter, Shanda Domango Brown, Morrisa Jenkins and Cecily

"Freedom and wellness are inextricably linked. Poor mental and spiritual health are linked to poor physical health, which inhibits our ability to experience free and productive lives. Freedom Fête is an annual celebration & gathering of women encouraging us to free our minds, nourish our souls, move our bodies and live with more joy," says Freedom Fête Producer & Freedom at The Mat Founder, Olivia F. Scott

Tickets are available to the public via FreedomAtTheMat.com . To ensure access to all, Scott allocated ten free tickets via a community giveaway, and earmarked an additional five complimentary tickets to domestic violence survivors through a partnership with New Orleans Family Justice Center. Freedom Fête takes place from 11 AM-5PM, and will be held at women's social club Salon22, 2407 Bienville Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Evamor is the official hydration partner of Freedom Fête.

Visit FreedomAtTheMat.com for more information.

About Freedom At The Mat

Freedom at The Mat is a music & arts-inspired wellness brand intentional on creating spaces, conversations & tools which advance women's freedom, health & wellness.

About Omerge Alliances

Since 2009, Omerge Alliances has offered its core expertise in partnership marketing, content curation and event creation & production of branded events & content that elevate wellness, especially for women. Current and former clients include ESSENCE, Cry Out Experience, New York Theological Seminary, Carol's Daughter, IMAN Cosmetics, Game Show Network, Curb Records, among others.

For media inquiries, please contact Omerge Alliances, 646-325-3201, [email protected]

