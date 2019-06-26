New JUVEA™ Pillows Check All The Boxes For Rejuvenating Sleep

"We're thrilled to bring relief to millions of consumers struggling to find the best pillow that will make them feel rejuvenated in the morning," says Marc Navarre, CEO of Talalay Global. "JUVEA fills a major gap in today's bedding and sleep-aid categories with a sustainably-produced, all-natural, non-toxic pillow that provides responsive support and pressure relief night after night."

As the name implies, JUVEA is derived from two words – rejuvenation and hevea. Unlike other types of pillows – such as feather-based down, petroleum-based down alternative, or synthetic foam and memory pillows – JUVEA pillows are purely based on liquid latex, a type of natural resin or sap that flows from the hevea tree. This plant-based ingredient is expertly crafted into exceptionally buoyant and breathable pillows utilizing a meticulous 7-step Talalay latex process at Shelton, Connecticut-based Talalay Global, the world's largest producer of Talalay latex, and the only Talalay manufacturer in North America.

First, the liquid latex is poured into molds and then vacuumed in a manner that evenly distributes the latex for density control. Next, the material undergoes flash freezing, which prevents particles from settling and ensures consistent cell structure. Then the pillows are heated, followed by a multiple rinse in fresh water to gently remove allergen proteins. Once dried, the pillows are carefully tested with infrared scanning to ensure that each one meets JUVEA's stringent quality standards.

"Down pillows derived from animal feathers are notorious for retaining heat, can trigger allergies, and do not hold their shape well," says Navarre. "Alternatives to down, including memory foam pillows, are also not breathable, are not environmentally friendly, and can collapse over time. When properly crafted without taking short-cuts in the manufacturing process, all-natural latex pillows check all the boxes on what's needed to sleep well, and with a peace of mind that we're doing something good for ourselves, our family, and our planet."

JUVEA's temperature regulating, certified baby-safe (OEKO-TEX Class 1), durable, and 100 percent natural pillows are offered in three densities: High loft density for back and side sleepers, low loft density for stomach and side sleepers, and a shapeable pillow option that can be used by all types of sleepers. JUVEA pillows are available in both king size, and standard/queen size, as well as with four different pillow covers – Tencel, Cotton, Cooling, and Organic Cotton. Prices range from $119.99 to $139.99 suggested retail. JUVEA pillows are available for purchase now at Amazon.com and Juvea.com.

For further information, please visit www.juvea.com. JUVEA's toll-free customer service number is 1-855-MY JUVEA (695-8832). Consumers can contact the brand by email at care@juvea.com and can follow JUVEA at @JUVEA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Established in 2019, JUVEA is offered by Talalay Global in Shelton, Connecticut. Founded over 35 years ago, Talalay Global is the only U.S. manufacturer of Talalay latex mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows, which are sold under many leading brand names through strategic business partners. Talalay latex sleep products provide a unique feel of comfort and support by gently conforming to body contours, while providing a naturally resilient and healthy sleep environment. For more information on the company, please visit www.talalayglobal.com.

