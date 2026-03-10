New K2view Report Warns Enterprises Are Scaling GenAI on Data Architectures Not Built for Production AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K2view today published The 2026 State of Enterprise Data Readiness for GenAI. The report finds organizations are preparing to move GenAI into production while still relying on analytics-oriented data architectures not designed for operational AI workloads, creating risk as these systems begin operating against live enterprise data at scale.

Based on a survey of 300 senior IT and data executives at U.S. and U.K. enterprises with 1,000+ employees, the report examines preparedness for GenAI and agentic AI in production.

The findings point to a widening gap between GenAI ambition and enterprise data readiness. 45% of organizations plan early production GenAI deployments in 2026, up from 2% in 2024. While responsible-use guardrails (76%) and workforce skills (66%) rank as the top overall concerns, enterprise data readiness (62%) and reliability of LLM responses (52%) are the most-cited technical barriers.

45% of organizations plan early production GenAI deployments in 2026, up from 2% in 2024. While responsible-use guardrails (76%) and workforce skills (66%) rank as the top overall concerns, enterprise data readiness (62%) and reliability of LLM responses (52%) are the most-cited technical barriers. Top enterprise data readiness concerns are data quality and consistency (59%), fragmented data across systems (50%), data security and privacy (50%), and real-time data integration and access (33%).

are data quality and consistency (59%), fragmented data across systems (50%), data security and privacy (50%), and real-time data integration and access (33%). Respondents cite technologies designed for analytics, APIs, and unstructured knowledge as foundational sources for GenAI : data warehouses (78%), systems of record (66%), lakehouses (58%), and vector databases (57%).

Ronen Schwartz, CEO of K2view, commented: "The industry is trying to operationalize GenAI on top of data architectures built for analytics. That may be enough for pilots, but it breaks down in production, where AI systems need trusted, governed, real-time access to enterprise data in the flow of work. APIs, lakes, and vector stores each play a role, but on their own, they are not enough to support production-scale enterprise GenAI."

To view and download 'The State of Enterprise Data Readiness for GenAI', visit: https://www.k2view.com/genai-adoption-survey-2026

About K2view

K2view Data Product Platform gets your data AI-ready: protected, complete, and accessible in a split-second. AI-ready datasets are packaged as governed data products, allowing you to reuse them at scale and across use cases, such as Agentic AI Automation, Customer Service Chatbots, Synthetic Data Generation, and Test Data Management. Our platform supports some of the largest organizations in the world, like Verizon, Regions Bank, Walmart, BBVA, Hapag-Lloyd, and Vodafone. For all these reasons, and more, Gartner rates us a Visionary – testifying to our ongoing commitment to innovation and value delivery. For more information, visit www.k2view.com .

SOURCE K2view