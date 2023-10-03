New K3.7 Residential Concealed Pendent Sprinkler Offers Lower Flows and Design Flexibility

News provided by

Viking Group, Inc.

03 Oct, 2023, 08:58 ET

HASTINGS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viking Corporation announced today a new sprinkler to round out its robust residential concealed sprinkler offering. The cULus Listed VK495 K3.7 Residential Concealed Pendent provides sprinkler designers more options than ever before when dealing with the variability in water supplies seen in residential sprinkler systems.

"The low-flowing K3.7 sprinkler is optimized at the 14' x 14' coverage area flowing only 10 gpm at 7.3 psi," states Darren Palmieri, Viking's General Manager – Residential Portfolio. "The K3.7 fills out our residential concealed pendent line perfectly, as we already offer a K3.0, K4.9 and K5.8. We now offer concealed sprinklers that are optimized for all the most commonly used coverage areas, making Viking a one-stop-shop for sprinkler designers."

Viking's glass bulb VK495 is available in brass or an Electroless Nickel PTFE (ENT) coating for applications in which corrosion might be of concern. The sprinkler is cULus Listed and has an Ordinary temperature rating of 155°F (68°C) and an Intermediate temperature rating of 200°F (93°C). Its protective cap prevents damage to the sprinkler during installation and ceiling finishing, and Viking's line of cover plates offers multiple sizes, finishes and shapes.

To learn more about Viking's wide-ranging product line featuring industry-leading residential sprinkler solutions, visit vikinggroupinc.com or contact your local Viking SupplyNet.

Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company's products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking's complete line of fire protection products and services, please visit www.vikinggroupinc.com

SOURCE Viking Group, Inc.

