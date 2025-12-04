New Kahoot! report uncovers the reality for Gen Z workers new to the workplace

The latest UK survey highlights Gen Z's experience of work, after one year on the job - a time shaped by generational tensions and the search for belonging, recognition, and purpose.

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Britain's youngest professionals bring with them fresh perspectives and new ways of doing things, but their approach is clearly not welcomed by all their colleagues. Nearly half (44%) of Gen Z office workers report experiencing criticism from older co-workers specifically because of stereotypes linked with their generation, according to the largest 2025 survey of young Britons (aged 21-25) new to the workplace. Many highlight that they're judged for being "too passionate" or outspoken (47%), for using informal language, slang, or humour (46%), for setting healthy boundaries (44%), and even for how they look (42%). It is no wonder that 47% say stress has brought them to tears and 39% of young British workers have seriously considered quitting within their first year.

Kahoot! - the global workforce engagement platform widely used by British companies to change the way they conduct meetings, events and training commissioned the latest study via OnePoll in September 2025, surveying 2,000 UK office workers aged 21-25, who have recently graduated from university and are new to a corporate environment.

The report's findings provide organizations an invaluable insight into Gen Z's experience of the workplace - one too often defined by tensions, stresses and uncertainty. However, in spite of this the first generation of truly digitally native office workers' are clear in what they value most: meaningful connections, regular feedback and recognition, pathways to personal growth, and a genuine sense of purpose.

Jon Neale, Growth Director, UK and Ireland at Kahoot! comments: "The research makes it clear that Gen Z's entry into the workplace is colliding with entrenched workplace cultures that often don't fit their expectations or strengths. They're eager to contribute yet can't seem to win. While older colleagues resist change, Gen Z willingly bridges generational gaps by teaching managers basic technology skills. This research should be a wake-up call: if leaders want to unlock the potential of Gen Z, they must create a workplace where younger employees are supported, listened to, and allowed to thrive. The cost of doing nothing will be high - not just in retention, but in innovation, culture, and competitiveness."

Key takeaways:

Generational tensions: Of the young workers who say they've been criticised by older colleagues, nearly half report it being based on being "too passionate" or outspoken (47%), for using informal language or humour (46%), for setting boundaries or saying no (44%), and for their clothing or appearance (42%).

Being heard and belonging: Nearly a quarter (24%) feel their opinions are not taken seriously at work or are unsure as to whether their opinion matters. Many believe that having more opportunities to share their perspective (40%) and being included in decision-making (38%) would help them feel a stronger sense of belonging at work.

Recognition and the praise gap: 30% of young professionals received no recognition or praise in the past week. Feeling valued plays a key role in belonging - supportive team relationships (50%) and recognition for contributions (47%) were the top factors young professionals said would help them feel a stronger sense of belonging at work.

'Reverse mentoring' is on the rise: More than half (57%) of young professionals report having to teach their manager how to complete a basic digital task.

Many young workers feel out of their depth: More than two-thirds (68%) admit to having felt out of their depth at work, with nearly one in ten (9%) saying they "always" feel that way.

Part one of Kahoot!'s Gen Z One Year On The Job report can be read in full for free here: https://kahoot.com/business/gen-z-report-2025/

