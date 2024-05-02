New Kanguru Defender Internal Self-Encrypting Hardware-Based SSDs Provide Optimum Data Security and Performance For Laptops and Tablets

MILLIS, Mass., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguru announces their exceptional new line of hardware-based, internal self-encrypting drives designed to help organizations secure and protect their data. Under the Kanguru Defender® Brand name customers know and trust, Kanguru is entering the internal hardware market with these new Defender® internal hardware encrypted solid state drives. The self-encrypting SEDs are packed with security features to help organizations secure data on laptops and tablets, creating a secure data environment. The Defender SED's are also compliant with the Trusted Computing Group's Opal standard for secure drive architecture. In addition, Kanguru has partnered with Cigent®, known for their innovative data security, device sanitation and ransomware prevention, to integrate additional cutting-edge endpoint protection into the suite of Kanguru Defender SED's.

Kanguru introduces an exceptional new line of Hardware-Based, Self-Encrypting Drives designed to help organizations secure their data on laptops and tablets. Under the trusted Kanguru Defender® Brand name, these internal, hardware encrypted solid state drives are packed with security features, eliminating performance bottlenecks of software-based encryption platforms. Kanguru has partnered with Cigent®, to integrate additional cutting-edge endpoint protection into the suite of Kanguru SED's.

Kanguru's military grade AES 256-bit hardware encryption is enforced on the entire drive using stand-alone, independent hardware-based encryption security, not just specific files or folders. These internal encrypted drives automatically lock themselves when powered off, making all data stored within, (including the Operating System) completely inaccessible.

With full disk data security at rest, these encrypted solid-state drives keep operating systems locked and protected using a well-vetted hardware-based security architecture. This is important for 2 reasons: 1) The keys are never exported outside the cryptographic boundaries unlike software-based encryption approaches which can be exploited in this manner and 2) there are no performance bottlenecks in Kanguru's implementation compared to software encryption. Kanguru's flexible line of Defender SEDs meet any type of security requirement, need, or budget, from top-level FIPS 140-2 Certified models for compliance with stringent data security regulations, to high-speed, budget-friendly security for entities that may not need government certifications.

"Our commitment is to streamline, not complicate, the IT professionals' already demanding workload," says Nate Cote, Executive VP of Kanguru.

The Kanguru Defender Line of Internal SEDs offer outstanding data security benefits and features:

• Hardware-Based, Military-Grade AES 256-Bit Hardware Encryption

• FIPS 140-2 Certified Models Available to Meet Advanced Data Security Regulations

• Outperforms Software-Based Encryption Platforms with None of the Performance Bottlenecks

• Secure Firmware with Digital Signature

• Commercial-Grade, High-Speed M.2 NVMe SSD with up to 7200MB/s Sequential Read and Sequential Write up to 6500MB/s for Budget-Conscious Organizations (Defender SED30 model)

• FIPS 140-2 Certified SATA 2.5" Model Available

• TAA Compliance

• Integrated Cigent® Technology for Maximum Data Security (Cigent® Model)

For most organizations not requiring government certifications, the Kanguru Defender SED30 NVMe SSD will be more than sufficient to secure and protect data, with military grade hardware encryption, digitally-signed secure firmware, and lightning speed M.2 2280 NVMe form factor powering up to 7200MB/s sequential read, and 6500MB/s sequential write speeds. The Kanguru Defender SED30 can be purchased on www.kanguru.com starting at just $179.95 for 1T capacity.

Other Defender SED models provide FIPS 140-2 Certifications, SATA 2.5" or integrated Cigent® Technology to meet the most stringent government security laws and regulations.

The FIPS 140-2 Certified, Kanguru Defender SED300 NVMe SSD with Kanguru Data Defense™ by Cigent® offers exceptional government-certified Data At Rest (DAR) Protection for high-security organizations. This drive offers Government-Certified protections that comply with FIPS Standards. The Defender SED300 with Cigent Technology protects data on any O/S with full disk encryption, MFA, crypto erase, verified full drive erasure and on Windows OS makes data invisible, automatically responds to threats, and has immutable insider detection. Cigent delivers a zero-trust security application to ensure only authorized users and processes have access to the data, offering high levels of compliance, with minimal interaction needed from the end user.

See all Kanguru Defender SED Self-Encrypting Drive options

If you have questions about any of these, or any other Kanguru products, you may contact the Kanguru sales team at 1-(508)-376-4245 or email at [email protected].

Kanguru is a global leader providing best-in-class, secure storage solutions to help organizations and individuals protect and secure their data. For over 30 years Kanguru has been providing easy-to-use, secure IT products, duplication and data storage. For more information on Kanguru, please visit www.kanguru.com.



Where to Buy Kanguru Products

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Don Wright, Marketing Manager Kanguru Solutions

[email protected]

(1) 508.376.4245

SOURCE Kanguru Solutions