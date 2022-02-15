NEW KASHI MAPLE WAFFLE CRISP CEREAL DELIGHTS FAMILIES WITH BIG TASTE, NOSTALGIA & A HIDDEN SUPERFOOD

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding a better-for-you cereal the entire family can enjoy just got easier with the launch of Maple Waffle Crisp Cereal by Kashi. The pioneer in healthy food today announced the newest member of the Kashi family, a cereal that delivers the hint of sweetness kids crave combined with the plant-based ingredients that parents love, and all the nostalgia of a Saturday morning waffle breakfast.

Maple Waffle Crisp, the bite-sized cereal loaded with big flavor, calls on the familiar taste and shape of a crispy waffle straight from your kitchen. Filled with fiber and grains, this craveable cereal with a hint of maple syrup-sweetness is something parents feel good about adding to their family breakfast repertoire.

"Eating well should be easy for the whole family. That's why Kashi continues to create delectable flavors that bring joy to the bowl for both parents and kids, like Maple Waffle Crisp Cereal," said Melanie Hall, director of brand marketing at Kashi. "It's delicious on its own, mixed with other Kashi cereal flavors, or as a snack on the go. No matter how you eat it, our newest flavor brings better, wholesome ingredients, light and crispy texture, and warm familiar flavors to fuel you in the morning or during the day."

Delivering this fuel is 4g of fiber, 22g of whole grains, and chickpeas – a superfood – all in a single serving of Maple Waffle Crisp Cereal. Not to be outdone by this impressive ingredient line up is the aroma, taste, and texture that makes each bite a delight. From the taste of warm cinnamon and sweet maple syrup to the light and crispy texture of homemade waffle-inspired shapes, both kids and parents will be asking for more.

Kashi is a member of 1% for the Planet, with 1% of all sales donated to organizations fighting for a healthier planet.

Taste the nostalgia for yourself: Kashi Maple Waffle Crisp Cereal is available at select national retailers, including Kroger, Albertson's/Safeway, Walmart, Ahold, and Publix. For more information and to discover the full line of Kashi products, visit www.kashi.com.

About Kashi

Kashi is joyfully democratizing healthy eating. A natural lifestyle pioneer for the past 35+ years, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals and waffles with quality ingredients and is still the #1 natural and organic cereal brand. All Kashi products being made today are Non-GMO Project Verified. Kashi foods are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada at Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon and more. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, California.

