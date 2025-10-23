New Keeper-Sentinel Integration Targets Rise in Identity Abuse and Privilege Misuse

New SIEM integration accelerates threat detection and response with real-time visibility into credential activity and privileged access risk

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces a native integration with Microsoft Sentinel . This integration enables organizations to detect and respond to credential-based threats faster and with greater precision by streaming real-time Keeper event data directly into the Microsoft Sentinel Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution. Security teams gain deep visibility into credential use, privileged activity and potential threats across both commercial and Azure Government environments.

Credential-based attacks remain the top threat vector in today's enterprise environments. According to Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report, compromised credentials remain the leading cause of breaches. To effectively reduce this risk, organizations need real-time insights into how passwords, secrets and privileged accounts are accessed and managed.

Keeper's integration is available for commercial and government customers as a one-click deployment through the Microsoft Sentinel Content Hub , eliminating the need for manual setup or Workspace IDs. The integration automatically handles all necessary connection setup, including secure authorization and data routing, enabling organizations to quickly and easily activate enterprise-grade privileged access monitoring without complex manual configuration. Beyond human users, this integration extends critical visibility to non-human identities, including service accounts and automated systems, that often hold privileged access. Monitoring both human and machine activity provides organizations with a comprehensive view of credential usage, closing security gaps and reducing blind spots.

"With this integration, Keeper becomes a real-time signal to Microsoft Sentinel, giving security teams actionable intelligence about who is accessing what, when and where," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Credential-based attacks continue to rise. We're delivering the visibility organizations need to respond quickly and prevent breaches."

Key Benefits:

Unified visibility into credential and privileged access risk: Stream real-time Keeper event data into Microsoft Sentinel for centralized monitoring of credential and privileged access activity.

Stream real-time Keeper event data into Microsoft Sentinel for centralized monitoring of credential and privileged access activity. Faster threat detection and response: Automate alerts and actions based on key events like password changes, policy updates and suspicious login activity.

Automate alerts and actions based on key events like password changes, policy updates and suspicious login activity. Simplified compliance and auditing: Automatically log detailed activity to support regulatory reporting and internal audits.

Automatically log detailed activity to support regulatory reporting and internal audits. Custom dashboards and rules: Utilize built-in analytics and dashboards or tailor detection workflows to align with specific organizational policies.

Utilize built-in analytics and dashboards or tailor detection workflows to align with specific organizational policies. Full oversight of human and machine access: Monitor credential usage by both human users and non-human identities, including service accounts and automated systems.

With identity at the center of modern attacks, this integration delivers credential intelligence and threat detection to help security teams strengthen defenses, accelerate response and stay ahead of evolving threats. To get started, visit docs.keeper.io or access the integration directly in the Microsoft Sentinel Content Hub.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organizations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com .

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Microsoft

Microsoft, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Sentinel are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security